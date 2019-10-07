Pep Guardiola on Premier League Title Race: 'There Are a Lot of Games to Go'

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said there's still a long way to go in the Premier League title race after he watched his team lose to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Two late goals from Adama Traore helped the visitors secure a shock 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium. After Liverpool earned a last-gasp win over Leicester City on Saturday, it means Guardiola's side are now eight points back after only eight games of the season.

Although it's a huge margin to make up against Liverpool, Guardiola said it's too early to be making judgements on the destination of the Premier League title, per Guy Atkinson of Goal:

"Come on, guys, there are a lot of games to go. We lost to a good team, who were really organised, so strong in the air and so fast in the counter attack.

"I know these guys [his players]. Still they are incredibly involved and can do it. What happened, happened. Most of the teams who won [the Premier League] in the past, the year after, don't win.

"Today, we were not at our usual level. The previous games were good, but the distance is big. I know that. Liverpool is not dropping points. But we are in October; there is still a lot of games and competitions."

Here are highlights from the encounter in Manchester, where Wolves put in a clinical performance on the road:

Although City have produced a number of high-class performances this season, there have also been some vulnerabilities on show.

Sam Lee of The Athletic noted that City were without a number of key players for the match due to injury:

Even so, the depth City have in all facets of their squad made them big favourites to beat Wolves. However, the visitors were able to put together a number of swift counter-attacks, with Traore in particular capitalising on the champions' toiling defence.

While City are contending with injuries and form, Liverpool have been able to grind out results. In their last two Premier League wins—at Sheffield United and at home to Leicester—they've been well below their best but still able to get over the line.

Football writer Leanne Prescott praised the strong mentality showed by Jurgen Klopp's side:

Liverpool let a seven-point lead in the Premier League title race slip last season, though, as former England striker Gary Lineker joked:

This season feels different. At the moment, City only have one fit senior centre-back to call on, and while they can blow teams away with their slick attacking football, they have shown a soft centre frequently in 2019-20.

Liverpool appear more organised and determined at this point in the campaign. As such, even with 30 games remaining, the Reds must be huge favourites to finish top of the pile this term.