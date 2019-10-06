Justin Turner, Russell Martin Propel Dodgers Past Nationals in NLDS Game 3

Rob Carr/Getty Images

A seven-run sixth inning catapulted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-4 win over the Washington Nationals in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Two-RBI doubles from Russell Martin and Kike Hernandez gave L.A. a 5-2 lead before a Justin Turner three-run homer put the Dodgers up 8-2 in the sixth.

After Sunday, Turner is now third in playoff home runs in team history alongside a few other accolades, per Dodger Insider:

Turner's efforts capped off a rally in which all the sixth-inning runs occurred with two strikes and two outs, creating a postseason first per MLB Stats:

Martin added a two-run blast in the top of the ninth.

Max Muncy added a solo shot for the Dodgers, and Juan Soto did the same to pace the Washington offense.

Los Angeles now leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

Notable Performances

Nationals SP Anibal Sanchez: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K, ND

Nationals RP Patrick Corbin: 0.2 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, L

Nationals RF Juan Soto: 2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI

Dodgers SP Hyun-Jin Ryu: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, W

Dodgers 3B Justin Turner: 3-for-6, HR, 3 RBI

Dodgers C Russell Martin: 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBI

Justin Turner Delivers in October Once Again

These were Turner's career postseason numbers entering Sunday: 51 games, seven home runs, 31 RBI, .310 batting average, .412 on-base percentage, .909 on-base plus slugging.

His performances include going 10-of-19 against the New York Mets in the 2015 NLDS and winning the 2017 NLCS MVP after getting two home runs, seven RBI and a 1.145 OPS.

Once again, Turner is lighting up in October, and once again, the Dodgers look destined for a National League pennant in part because of his efforts.

The 34-year-old third baseman strode up to the dish with two out in the top of the sixth inning and his team up 5-2. The Dodgers were rallying after entering the frame down 2-1, but the game was still within reach for the hosts.

That ended quickly after Turner deposited a Wander Suero offering over the fence to give L.A. an 8-2 cushion.

The homer ended up benefitting the Dodgers quite well, as they held off a Nats rally in the sixth that saw the Nats score a run and load the bases with no outs. Washington only scored two in the inning, but the extra cushion certainly gave L.A. more breathing room.

Ultimately, Molly Knight of The Athletic put it best after Turner's 418-foot blast:

Turner is quite consistent when the lights are brightest, and that should serve the Dodgers well as they look for their first World Series win since 1988.

No Answers in the Nationals Bullpen

The Nats' 5.66 bullpen ERA was the worst in the major leagues this year, and their struggles continued in Game 1 of the NLDS, when three relievers combined to allow four earned runs in the final two innings of a 6-0 loss.

Washington took care of business in Game 2, sticking with its top two relievers (Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson) and even throwing out staff ace Max Scherzer for an inning.

However, Game 3 revealed that the Nats still have trouble patching together a path between a starter's exit and the final out even with the luxury of using another ace.

Up 2-1 in the top of the sixth, the Nats needed four solid innings from their relievers after Anibal Sanchez tossed five innings of one-run ball, striking out nine. They didn't get one.

Called into relief duties, southpaw starter Patrick Corbin then struggled out of the pen, allowing six earned runs.

The left-hander has been dominant from the mound as a starter, finishing 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA and 238 strikeouts.

But he wasn't the answer Sunday as the Nats couldn't build a four-inning bridge from Sanchez to a winning result with just a one-run cushion.

Given Washington's relief performances, going to Corbin doesn't seem like a bad move in hindsight, even if he gave up six earned runs. Relievers gave up another three earned runs after him on Sunday.

It's to the point where few leads can feel safe after a starter's outing, and Lindsey Adler of The Athletic made a notable tweet:

The bottom line is that the Nats' problems may not be able to be fixed by the starter-turned-reliever route, and if that's the case, then that will clearly hinder the team's chances at success barring a pitching masterpiece or the batting order giving the Nats a very comfortable edge.

What's Next?

The Dodgers and Nationals will stay in Washington, D.C., for Game 4 on Monday at 6:40 p.m. ET. Rich Hill will get the call for L.A., and Max Scherzer will take the bump for the home team.

The Dodgers, who are looking to win their third straight NL pennant, can advance to their 14th NLCS since the round was adopted in 1969.

The Nats still have a chance to make their first NLCS since moving from Montreal in 2004. They have made five NLDS appearances since 2012, including this year. They'll need to win at home before taking one in L.A. to do so, however.