Arthur Blank: Dan Quinn's Job Is Safe, Falcons Must Play at 'Much Higher Level'

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-4 for the second consecutive season, but owner Arthur Blank is keeping the faith.

When asked whether the team needs to move on from Dan Quinn, Blank backed his fifth-year head coach.

"No," Blank told ESPN's Vaughn McClure following the Falcons' 53-32 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. "We've got a lot of football left. This staff has performed before. And my hope is they can fix what needs to be fixed and start winning some games."

Blank did concede that "the coaching is not where it needs to be" but noted that a number of issues have contributed to Atlanta's three-game losing streak.

Quinn expressed his own disappointment "across the board":

Safety Ricardo Allen said "accountability" is the root cause of Atlanta's skid.

To Blank's point, Quinn led the Falcons to Super Bowl LI to cap off an 11-5 2016 season. It appeared through the first half that Atlanta was on its way to claiming the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy, and then the New England Patriots famously came back from down 28-3 to win 34-28.

The Falcons have made the postseason once since, falling in the NFC divisional round in 2017.

After losing four of their first five games last year, the Falcons finished 7-9.

Overall as the Falcons head coach, Quinn is 37-32.

Atlanta's next chance to turn things around will be on the road next Sunday against the 1-3-1 Arizona Cardinals.