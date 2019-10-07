College Football Picks Week 7: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Take a good look at the AP Top 25, because Week 7 is about to change the college football landscape dramatically.

Highlighted by the Red River Rivalry and Florida's trip to LSU, the upcoming slate features four matchups between ranked teams. Rounding out the marquee group is Alabama's clash with Texas A&M and Penn State's showdown at Iowa.

Even outside of those games, many ranked teams have a big-name opponent on the docket. With only a few exceptions—such as Michigan at Illinois—Top 25 teams rarely have an "easy" matchup.

Get ready for major changes in next Sunday's poll.

Week 7 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (5-0)

2. Clemson (5-0)

T-3. Georgia (5-0)

T-3. Ohio State (6-0)

5. LSU (5-0)

6. Oklahoma (5-0)

7. Florida (6-0)

8. Wisconsin (5-0)

9. Notre Dame (4-1)

10. Penn State (5-0)

11. Texas (4-1)

12. Auburn (5-1)

13. Oregon (4-1)

14. Boise State (5-0)

15. Utah (4-1)

16. Michigan (4-1)

17. Iowa (4-1)

18. Arizona State (4-1)

19. Wake Forest (5-0)

20. Virginia (4-1)

21. SMU (6-0)

22. Baylor (5-0)

23. Memphis (5-0)

24. Texas A&M (3-2)

25. Cincinnati (4-1)

Week 7 Schedule, Odds and Predictions

Predictions against the spread (from Vegas Insider) in bold.

Friday Night Games

No. 20 Virginia at Miami (-2), 8 p.m. ET

Colorado at No. 13 Oregon (-21), 10 p.m. ET

Saturday Early Games

South Carolina at No. 3 Georgia (-25), Noon ET

No. 6 Oklahoma (-10) vs. No. 11 Texas, Noon ET

No. 16 Michigan (-19) at Illinois, Noon ET

No. 23 Memphis (-4) at Temple, Noon ET

Saturday Afternoon Games

No. 1 Alabama (-18.5) at No. 24 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. ET

As usual for Texas A&M, the main question for a marquee game is how quarterback Kellen Mond will perform. History says he won't receive much assistance from the running game.

In September, the Aggies faced Clemson and Auburn. Even excluding sacks, they managed just 143 rushing yards on 43 attempts. That's unlikely to change opposite an Alabama defense that has surrendered only 3.7 yards per carry in 2019.

Put simply, it's up to Mond and the secondary.

Through five games, Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,718 yards and 23 touchdowns with zero interceptions. Perhaps the bye week helped, but Texas A&M surrendered 297 yards to an unimpressive Arkansas offense last time out.

That's not a promising performance before taking on Tagovailoa and one of the nation's most prolific passing attacks.

Prediction: Alabama 41, Texas A&M 17

Florida State at No. 2 Clemson (-26), 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin (-10), 3:30 p.m. ET

Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State (-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

No. 25 Cincinnati (-5.5) at Houston, 3:30 p.m. ET

Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor (-9), 4 p.m. ET

Saturday Night Games

USC at No. 9 Notre Dame (-11), 7:30 p.m. ET

Over the last 17 games, USC has mustered an 8-9 record. At this point, it feels inevitable USC will make a coaching change.

The unknown is timing.

Notre Dame collapsing at home to USC would be a remarkable story—and, hey, maybe one that could reshape the narrative around Clay Helton! But if the Irish put a smackdown on the Trojans, the coaching carousel may start spinning in Los Angeles.

USC's inability to create consistent pressure on the quarterback may be a massive problem against Ian Book. The senior quarterback—who threw for a then-personal-high 352 yards at USC last year—has two five-touchdown games already in 2019.

Notre Dame should win. If it gets ugly, attention will quickly turn to how much longer Helton is in charge.

Prediction: Notre Dame 38, USC 17

No. 10 Penn State (-3) at No. 17 Iowa, 7:30 p.m. ET

Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest (-6.5), 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU (-13.5), 8 p.m. ET

No. 15 Utah (-14) at Oregon State, 8 p.m. ET

Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State (-13), 10:15 p.m. ET

