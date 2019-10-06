Aaron Jones' Fantasy Outlook After Packers Record 4 TDs vs. Cowboys

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers offense didn't miss Davante Adams, the team's usual fantasy standout, Sunday.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver was ruled out for the Packers' Week 5 34-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys because of turf toe, and running back Aaron Jones more than compensated for his absence.

Jones went off for 107 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries, becoming the first player ever to rush for four touchdowns in a single game against the Cowboys, per ESPN Stats & Info. For good measure, the 24-year-old added seven catches for 75 yards. He led all Packers in both categories.

Happy Sunday, indeed, for Jones fantasy owners.

Jones' efforts earned 49.2 PPR (points per reception) points, putting him in heralded fantasy air:

En route to his impressive final tally, Jones had three runs of at least 10 yards in the first half—matching his total number of 10-yard runs through the first four weeks of the season:

The Packers' impetus for increasing Jones' usage may have been missing Adams. But after he translated the extra touches into record-breaking production, why wouldn't Green Bay continue to do so regardless of Adams' status? The bigger concern is fellow running back Jamaal Williams.

Upon rookie head coach Matt LaFleur's hiring, the expectation was that Green Bay would be able to more efficiently run the ball.

However, Jones' performance Sunday came on the heels of the Packers' 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. And in that game, near the beginning of the fourth quarter, Green Bay refused to run the ball when faced with a 1st-and-goal from the Philly 1-yard line or the three downs afterward.

Perhaps LaFleur learned his lesson.

Sunday marked Jones' second 100-yard rushing game of 2019, the other coming in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. It should be noted that his 116 yards against the Vikings came when Williams was healthy. Williams was out for Sunday with a concussion.

So far this season, the only game in which Williams received more carries than Jones was in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. Williams ran the ball 12 times to Jones' 10.

Once Williams returns, it would make sense for Jones to maintain the majority of attempts. Big games for Jones feel likely in the short term as the Packers are set to face the Detroit Lions' 20th-ranked run defense in Week 6 and Kansas City's 30th-ranked unit in Week 8.

If you don't already have Jones on your fantasy team, chances are getting slimmer that he will be made available as he approaches RB1 territory. But if he is available, snatch him up immediately and take a flier on a back that could finally be used how he should have always been.

