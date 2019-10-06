USA Held to 1-1 Draw by South Korea in Jill Ellis' Final Match as Women's Coach

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jill Ellis ended her reign as the United States women's national soccer team manager in disappointing fashion on Sunday when the Stars and Stripes drew 1-1 against 10-woman South Korea at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chelsea star Ji So-yun gave the guests a surprise lead approaching half-time, but Carli Lloyd equalised in her 282nd appearance for the USWNT minutes later.

The United States beat South Korea 2-0 in another friendly meeting on Friday, when Allie Long and Mallory Pugh provided the goals.

Ellis, 53, is stepping down from the role following five years as United States coach, leaving on the back of a dominant 21-match unbeaten streak.

The United States won their last five matches with clean sheets, while South Korea travelled to Illinois having lost their last five in a row and managing just one goal during that time.

The odds appeared stacked in favour of the hosts, considering they already got the better of this foe on Friday, and Ellis' send-off gave the players more to play for this time around:

Ji was always going to be one of the leading threats on Alyssa Naeher's goal, and the Chelsea midfielder showcased her pedigree when she converted a classy opener in the 34th minute.

South Korea made the most of a free-kick and got the breakthrough after Ji capitalised upon Son Hwa-yeon's flick onward, poking in to upset the scoreline early on.

Ellis couldn't have hoped for a much faster response from her side, though, and a suitable scorer pulled the hosts level following speculation she was ageing beyond the national team:

The 37-year-old Lloyd showed the motivation to meet Megan Rapinoe's cross three minutes later and head in an equaliser at the back post, scoring as she extended her record as the United States' longest-serving active player.

The two teams went in level at the break, and sportswriter John D. Halloran noted it was perhaps well timed, considering how competitive the friendly had become:

That competitive streak continued into the second period, with Ellis making a number of changes in her final 45 minutes in charge.

Long and Pugh, who scored against the Koreans on Friday, entered the fray but were unable to make the same impact in attack this time around.

Son deserved praise for the role she played in South Korea's opener, but the forward was shown her marching orders for a second caution in the 84th minute to cap off a mixed performance.

A draw wasn't the result Ellis wanted in her final match, though the defending world champions will use Sunday's result as a sign there's still progress to be made.

What's Next?

The United States will face Sweden in their next friendly November 8, while South Korea will meet China when the 2019 EAFF E-1 Football Championship begins December 10.