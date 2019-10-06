Xherdan Shaqiri 'Dissatisfied' with Liverpool Playing Time, Praises Jurgen Klopp

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has said he is "dissatisfied" with the minutes he is currently getting for the Reds.

After signing for the club from Stoke City last summer, the Swiss international made a strong start to life at Anfield, making an impact from the bench frequently and scoring some important goals. However, he fell out of favour towards the end of the campaign, starting just one game since January.

This season he's only made two substitute appearances in the Premier League totalling 11 minutes. Speaking to Schweizer Illustrierte (h/t Sam France of Goal), the winger conceded he is frustrated by the situation but has no issue with manager Jurgen Klopp:

"Of course I'm dissatisfied that I do not play more often. If that is not the reaction of a pro, he's in the wrong job. He (Klopp) cannot personally discuss the role of each player, that’s normal.

"We have a big, talented squad, and many have to wait for their chance. I have never had a problem with the coach. He knows that I am ready."

Liverpool enjoyed a remarkable 2018-19 season. In the Premier League, they accumulated 97 points, finishing just behind title winners Manchester City. However, they did go on to win the UEFA Champions League.

Shaqiri noted that he played a role in both competitions last season, citing some of the highlights of the campaign.

"I was in the starting XI in the return leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona, which will go down in club history," he said. "And because of my two goals to defeat everlasting rival Manchester United, they still often call me a legend."

Here is a reminder of Shaqiri's memorable brace from the 3-1 win over Manchester United in December last year:

With eight wins from eight games in the Premier League this season, it's hard to argue with the selections being made by Klopp so far, as relayed by Liverpool writer Paul Tomkins:

The situation is one Shaqiri was always likely to find himself in at Liverpool too. In Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Klopp has three of the best forwards in the world available, meaning if they're all in the right condition to play, they will likely occupy the three attacking positions.

There were times last season when Liverpool fielded Shaqiri alongside that trio, although it's a system Klopp seems to have moved away from in recent months.

Shaqiri has missed the recent Liverpool games with Red Bull Salzburg and Leicester City because of injury. After the international break, the onus will be on him to impress when he does get opportunities, most likely in the UEFA Champions League clash with Genk or the Carabao Cup tie with Arsenal on October 30.