Amway College Football Poll 2019: Complete Week 7 Rankings Revealed

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Alabama and Clemson have dominated the college football world during the past four seasons, but Week 6 hinted at the fact there may be a changing of the guard this year.

While the Crimson Tide and Tigers were on byes, fellow national title contenders rolled in impressive fashion and further solidified their spots near the top of the newest Amway Coaches Poll.

The Ohio State Buckeyes steamrolled Michigan State in their first significant test of the year, the Georgia Bulldogs overcame a slow start and handled Tennessee in a blowout win, the LSU Tigers had no trouble with Utah State, the Oklahoma Sooners took care of Kansas and the Wisconsin Badgers continued to run all over teams with a shutout win over Kent State.

What's more, the Florida Gators picked up a critical SEC win against Auburn in the game of the week. The Michigan Wolverines notched arguably the second-most important win on Saturday with a home victory over Iowa to stay alive in the Big Ten race.

Here is a look at how the Week 6 action impacted the Amway Coaches Poll leading into a blockbuster Week 7:

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

2. Clemson Tigers

3. Georgia Bulldogs

4. Ohio State Buckeyes

5. Oklahoma Sooners

6. LSU Tigers

7. Florida Gators

8. Wisconsin Badgers

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

11. Texas Longhorns

12. Auburn Tigers

13. Oregon Ducks

14. Boise State Broncos

15. Utah Utes

16. Michigan Wolverines

17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

18. Iowa Hawkeyes

19. Virginia Cavaliers

20. Memphis Tigers

21. Texas A&M Aggies

22. SMU Mustangs

23. Baylor Bears

24. Arizona State Sun Devils

25. Minnesota Golden Gophers

There is no shortage of intriguing games on the upcoming Saturday slate, but two stand out in particular.

The Red River Rivalry will provide clarity in the Big 12 race and elevate the winner firmly into the middle of the College Football Playoff race. Texas already has a close loss to LSU on its resume, but a victory over Oklahoma would move it ahead of its rival in the rankings and announce the return of the Longhorns to the national discussion.

Texas handed the Sooners their only regular-season loss in 2018, but Kyler Murray led Oklahoma to a revenge win in the Big 12 Championship Game and clinched a spot in the CFP in the process.

It will be up to Jalen Hurts to do the same this year, and the Alabama transfer is no stranger to big games from his time with the Crimson Tide. He won the 2016 SEC Offensive Player of the Year and helped lead Alabama to multiple CFP appearances, so he won't be intimidated by the stage against Texas.

Hurts is playing like a Heisman Trophy candidate this year and has completed 75.2 of his passes for 1,523 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 499 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. The only thing missing from his 2019 resume is a marquee win, but that could change Saturday.

The showdown between Oklahoma and Texas isn't the only conference game with national title implications.

Life in the daunting SEC means Florida doesn't get much time to revel in its win over Auburn before another test. It travels to LSU to play the Tigers under the lights in Death Valley, which is as difficult as it gets for hostile environments across the country.

LSU has a transfer Heisman candidate of its own in Joe Burrow. The Ohio State transfer has completed 78.4 percent of his passes for 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns and torched the Longhorns for 471 yards and four touchdowns through the air in a crucial road win.

He will have the home fans behind him this time as he looks to pass another test in a schedule that still features games against Auburn and Alabama.

The notable undercard games in Week 7 include Alabama hitting the road to face Texas A&M, Wisconsin going up against Michigan State's strong defense, Notre Dame's second big test against a national brand versus USC and Penn State putting its undefeated record on the line at Iowa.

With a slate like that, there is sure to be a shake-up in the next rankings.