WWE Hell in a Cell 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE aired special episodes of Raw, NXT and SmackDown as part of Premiere Week, and the event that caps it all off is Hell in a Cell.

Surprisingly, WWE has only announced four matches prior to the event, leaving at least half of the card wide open. This is either a case of bad planning or management trying to create intrigue by leaving most of the show as a mystery.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Venue: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California



Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Hell in a Cell Card

As of the time this article was published, WWE has only confirmed four matches for HIAC:

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour Hell in a Cell Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching HIAC on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the WWE app WWE.com

Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TVs TiVo

Supported browsers

Other Hell in a Cell Thoughts

Wyatt has only had one match since returning as The Fiend against Finn Balor at SummerSlam, and he already finds himself in a main event showdown with Rollins for the Universal Championship.

The whole Firefly Fun House gimmick has breathed new life into Wyatt's character and turned him into one of the most intriguing Superstars to come along in years.

If he wins Sunday, The Fiend will cement himself as one of the top stars on Raw heading into the draft. The only person who might be able to stop him is Braun Strowman, but that is a fight for another day.

The other big Hell in a Cell match will see Lynch defend the Raw women's title against Banks in what is sure to be a brutal encounter. We have seen what The Boss can do inside the giant cage, but this will be The Man's first chance to prove she can win inside the cell.

Bayley and Charlotte's bout for the SmackDown Women's Championship was added quietly after SmackDown, but the storyline has been going for weeks.

Every time these two step into the ring with each other, they create magic. Even against higher-profile contests, The Hugger and The Queen could end up stealing the show.

The unlikely team of Reigns and Bryan will take on two men who have been teaming up on and off for the past several years. Rowan and Harper are former tag team champions, and it appears WWE is set to give them what might be the biggest push of their careers.

Rowan has grown as a character during this feud and proved he is capable of carrying a promo. With Harper as his silent brother-in-arms, they seem almost unstoppable. WWE has done a good job building this feud and making it less obvious who will end up winning than usual.

The rest of the card is wide open. Several champions are not booked to defend their titles, so WWE could create some interesting combinations to prepare for new storylines after the draft.

It is also a chance for WWE to book a few NXT stars on the PPV to help build interest in the two-hour weekly show airing Wednesday on USA. Having someone like Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Io Shirai or Shayna Baszler represent NXT would help bridge the gap between the developmental and main roster brands.

WWE has a rare chance to surprise us with some unannounced matches. Let's hope it uses this opportunity to create some buzz.