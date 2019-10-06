Thomas Tuchel: Relationship Between Neymar, PSG Fans Is 'Getting Better'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has said he thinks the relationship between Neymar and the club's supporters is improving.

Neymar was jeered by the PSG fans earlier in the campaign following a summer of incessant transfer speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Since his return to the starting XI, though, the Brazilian has been impressive, scoring late winners against Strasbourg and Lyon in his first two matches back. The 27-year-old also grabbed the only goal in the away win at Bordeaux and was on the scoresheet again on Saturday as PSG romped to a 4-0 win over Angers.

Following the win, Tuchel was asked whether he felt as though bridges were being built been Neymar and the crowd, per Joe Wright of Goal:

"About Neymar, yes, it's getting better, it's easier. I said it's up to us, up to him to show again and again, be decisive, suffer, run to get the ball. It's not necessary to talk.

"He showed a lot of things and tried a lot of dribbles [against Angers]. He scored once again, he could even have scored more goals, but he's still capable of incredible things. It's up to him to show it, really, at the end of the day."

BT Sport shared Neymar's latest goal and provided the numbers behind what has been a fantastic return to the team for the Brazilian:

The former Barcelona man is doing as much as possible to get back into the fans' good books:

Neymar recently spoke about his relationship with the supporters, per Adam Goodwin of Sky Sports: "Sometimes you end up arguing with your girlfriend, and then you end up not talking to her for a while. But later, with lots of love and lots of care, everything is back to normal!"

Although his stock has dropped with the PSG supporters following the Barcelona links, there are no signs that Neymar lacks commitment when it comes to his club.

Often, there's a circus surrounding the Brazilian away from the field given his huge profile. But when he's on the pitch, he's a world-class footballer and still capable of lighting up games with moments of magic.

Per OptaJean, he's also come up with key moments late on for his team:

Speculation surrounding Neymar will likely continue up until the January transfer window opens, but it doesn't appear as though the constant talk with have an influence on his form.

PSG are on course to coast to another Ligue 1 title this season, and you sense Neymar will play a big part in their successful defence of the crown. It's in the UEFA Champions League when the forward's displays will be most scrutinised, though, as the French giants are still chasing their first triumph in that competition.