Frank Vogel Says Anthony Davis 'Is a Monster' After Lakers Preseason Debut

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 6, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 05: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 05, 2019 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Anthony Davis was everything the Los Angeles Lakers were hoping for in his first appearance with the team.

The All-Star totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes of his preseason debut Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

"He's a monster," head coach Frank Vogel said after the game, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum.

Davis was aggressive on the court, proving in just one game that he can hold his own next to LeBron James:

The 26-year-old has been one of the best players in the NBA for the past few years, earning six straight All-Star selections entering this year. However, the pressure is now higher playing for a big-market team with high expectations.

Los Angeles also paid a king's ransom to land the forward, dealing away multiple first-round draft picks plus promising young players like Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram.

If Davis isn't dominant from the start of the season, plenty of criticism will likely follow.

Fortunately for the Lakers, the big man appears ready for the challenge.

