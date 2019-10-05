Justin Fields, J.K. Dobbins Lead No. 4 Ohio State in Rout over Michigan State

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

No. 4 Ohio State continues to make its case as one of the top teams in college football, earning a 34-10 win over No. 25 Michigan State on Saturday.

The Spartans represented the first ranked opponent of the season for the Buckeyes, but they were able to easily handle the increased competition after a slow start against the Big Ten East rival. Running back J.K. Dobbins did the heavy lifting against Michigan State, contributing 172 of his team's 323 total yards on the ground. With the win, the Buckeyes improved to 6-0 for the sixth time in the last eight years.

Ohio State has also now won back-to-back home games against the Spartans after a stretch of three straight losses at Ohio Stadium from 2011-15.

Michigan State is now 4-2, including 2-1 in the conference, with three ranked opponents still on the schedule.

Notable Performances

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: 17-of-25, 206 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 11 carries, 61 rushing yards, 1 TD

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State: 24 carries, 172 rushing yards, 1 TD

Binjimen Victor, WR, Ohio State: 3 catches, 79 receiving yards, 1 TD

Brian Lewerke, QB, Michigan State: 20-of-38, 218 passing yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Elijah Collins, RB, Michigan State: 12 carries, 63 rushing yards

Darrell Stewart Jr., WR, Michigan State: 6 catches, 68 receiving yards, 1 TD

Big Plays Help Ohio State Solve Tough Defense

It was a slow start for Ohio State, which only scored three points on 16 yards in the first quarter. The team needed a pair of fumbles deep in opposing territory to even get on the scoreboard.

A 24-point second quarter helped build some breathing room, with the Buckeyes skill players showing what they can do with the ball in their hands:

The explosive offense helped put up points when the long drives were tough to come by:

The second half featured fewer fireworks, but Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins were able to do enough to guide the offense to victory.

Even if Ohio State fell well short of its average of 52.4 points per game entering the day, there was plenty to like offensively.

Inconsistent Brian Lewerke Not Enough to Pull Upset

The Michigan State quarterback caused fans to run the gamut of emotions Saturday.

Lewerke was a big reason the game was close early on, firing some tough throws into coverage, including an opening touchdown:

However, only one drive later, he cost the Spartans a touchdown with a missed throw in the red zone:

A late interception also ended any chance at a comeback.

The defense mostly kept Fields and Ohio State in check, but Michigan State couldn't muster enough offense on the road.

Though the 2.5 rushing yards per carry was a problem, Lewerke didn't do enough to help out in an up-and-down performance.

What's Next?

Michigan State continues its most difficult stretch of the season next Saturday with a road trip to face No. 8 Wisconsin. Ohio State has a 13-day gap before its next game against Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 18.