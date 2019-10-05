Bo Nix Struggles as No. 7 Auburn Suffers Upset 24-13 to No. 10 Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press

No. 10 Florida remains undefeated after a 24-13 victory over No. 7 Auburn.

The Gators (6-0) fed off the home crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday while the defense held the Tigers to 269 total yards from scrimmage with four turnovers in a key SEC win.

Though Florida had been beating up on inferior competition through the season's first month, the squad earned its biggest win of the year and a huge resume boost. The loss drops Auburn to 5-1 with games against LSU, Georgia and Alabama still on the schedule.

Notable Performances

Kyle Trask: 19-of-31, 234 yards, two TDs

Lamical Perine: 14 carries, 130 yards, one TD

Freddie Swain: six catches, 146 yards, one TD

Bo Nix: 11-of-27, 145 yards, one TD, three INTs

JaTarvious Whitlow: 18 carries, 81 yards

Kyle Trask Overcomes Knee Injury in Florida Win

Kyle Trask appeared done for the day and possibly more after he took a hard hit to his knee in the second quarter, but he returned after a few series to the surprise of many:

Head coach Dan Mullen said on the CBS broadcast that Trask suffered a sprained MCL before he returned, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

The quarterback was effective when on the field, finding receivers in mismatches for touchdowns:

Lamical Perine then gave his team some breathing room with an 88-yard touchdown run for the first points in the second half:

Meanwhile, the defense made stop after stop to prevent Auburn from taking the lead.

Tigers quarterback Bo Nix had no time to pass, and the visiting team was shut down several times on 3rd-and-short attempts, showcasing the power of the Gators defensive line.

The quarterback's toughness was the missing piece needed to pull off the win.

Bo Nix Struggles in Hostile Environment

Nix was an Auburn hero in Week 1, but he looked like a true freshman Saturday.

The quarterback displayed poor accuracy throughout the day, completing 40.7 percent of his passes while throwing three interceptions:

Two turnovers came in opposing territory, effectively taking points off the board in a disappointing day:

Going 2-of-14 on third downs also prevented the offense from putting together any extended drives.

Adding in Nix's 22-yard loss on a third-down scramble in the fourth quarter, it was a mistake-filled game for the quarterback.

The defense did its job to keep things close, especially Derrick Brown, with several key turnovers:

Auburn forced four takeaways and got constant pressure on Trask.

However, it wasn't enough to earn the road win with the offense unable to get anything going.

What's Next?

The schedule doesn't get any easier for Florida, which will go on the road to face No. 5 LSU on Saturday. Auburn will have a week off before taking on Arkansas on the road Oct. 19.