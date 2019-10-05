Enes Kanter Says He Was Harassed at Mosque by Supporters of Turkish President

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2019

CANTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 30: Enes Kanter #11 of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait on September 30, 2019 at High Output Studios in Canton, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter says he was "attacked and threatened" by supporters of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside of a Boston mosque on Friday.

Kanter tweeted out video of the incident:

He made it clear on Saturday that he won't allow the situation to stop him from speaking out against Erdogan, per Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe:

"No, what I'm doing is huge because I'm talking about human rights. I'm talking about democracy, freedom, freedom of speech, religion, and expression. I'm talking about justice.

"So, just because I'm talking about these issues and that stuff, I'm going to get threats? I'll take that. I'll be OK having security next to me 24/7. But those issues that I'm talking about are way bigger than myself and basketball."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

