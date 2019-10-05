Enes Kanter Says He Was Harassed at Mosque by Supporters of Turkish President

Enes Kanter Says He Was Harassed at Mosque by Supporters of Turkish PresidentOctober 5, 2019
Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter says he was "attacked and threatened" by supporters of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside of a Boston mosque on Friday.
Kanter tweeted out video of the incident:
Enes Kanter @EnesKanter
Hello Everyone! #DictatorErdogan @RTErdogan thugs attacked and threatened me today after Friday prayer in Boston at a mosque Turkish Government don't even let me practice my religion freely in America let alone my freedom of speech is under attack @FBI @FBIBoston @bostonpolice https://t.co/FH2Ixe6QcY
He made it clear on Saturday that he won't allow the situation to stop him from speaking out against Erdogan, per Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe:
"No, what I'm doing is huge because I'm talking about human rights. I'm talking about democracy, freedom, freedom of speech, religion, and expression. I'm talking about justice.
"So, just because I'm talking about these issues and that stuff, I'm going to get threats? I'll take that. I'll be OK having security next to me 24/7. But those issues that I'm talking about are way bigger than myself and basketball."
