Byron Scott Doesn't Think LeBron James Can Become Greatest Lakers Player Ever

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2019

FILE - In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix. A sweat-stained jersey James wore while playing Ohio high school basketball and during his first Sports Illustrated magazine cover shoot as a teenager in 2002 is being auctioned. The online auction listing says the gold mesh jersey from the NBA star’s days with the St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish in Akron features green lettering with the word “Irish” and number 23, the number he’d later wear for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The auction runs until Oct. 19. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Even after cementing his status among the greatest players in NBA history, LeBron James is working on creating a legacy in purple and gold.

Former Los Angeles Lakers player and coach Byron Scott isn't getting carried away with his expectations for the King James era, though.

TMZ recently caught up with Scott and asked him if he felt there is a chance James could wind up being the greatest player in Lakers history. The answer? "That ain't possible. It's Magic [Johnson] and Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar]."

Scott added that Kobe Bryant is "in the conversation."

One thing working against James is time. Johnson (13 seasons), Abdul-Jabbar (14) and Bryant (20) all spent the majority, if not all, of their respective careers in Los Angeles. James, meanwhile, did not sign with the Lakers until his 16th year in the NBA—and he was 33 years old at that point.

That's not to say Scott doesn't believe James can return the franchise to glory. In fact, Scott "hopes" James can lead the Lakers to two championships. If he's going to put himself in the conversation for the greatest Laker ever, banners are a must, as Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar and Bryant each won at least five titles with the franchise.

