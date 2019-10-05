Jalen Hurts Stays Dominant in Heisman Race with 4 TDs as Oklahoma Routs Kansas

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts and the sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners continue to mow down the competition, and the Kansas Jayhawks were the latest victims in a 45-20 defeat Saturday.

Oklahoma's high-powered offense entered this week ranked first in the nation in yards per game (668.5) and second in points per game (55.8). The defense has flown under the radar, giving up just 18.8 points and only allowing one team to break 20 against them through four games.

The Sooners were dominant on both sides of the ball once again. They outgained Kansas 545-360 and had an 29-18 advantage in first downs.

Notable Game Stats

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts: 16-of-24, 228 yards, two touchdowns, one interception; 10 carries, 56 yards, two touchdowns; one reception, 21 yards

Kansas QB Carter Stanley: 18-of-28, 230 yards, three touchdowns

Kansas RB Pooka Williams Jr.: 23 carries, 137 yards

Hurts Adds to Heisman Highlight Reel

Oklahoma's offense operates like a well-oiled machine under head coach Lincoln Riley. There's a reason why Hurts is the No. 2 betting favorite to win the Sooners' third straight Heisman Trophy.

Saturday wasn't the best statistical game Hurts has had in 2019, but one key to winning the Heisman is having defining moments and highlights as well as winning a lot of games.

The senior star had one of those highlight-reel plays on a touchdown run in the third quarter to put Oklahoma up 28-7:

Another key from this game is Hurts didn't have his usual all-around success early. He had two rushing yards on five carries in the first half.

Kansas looked excellent out of the gate, capping off a 98-yard drive on Daylon Charlot's 22-yard touchdown catch from Carter Stanley to take a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

That initial haymaker served to wake up Hurts and Oklahoma's offense. They proceeded to score 42 unanswered points to turn a potential upset bid into a blowout.

Hurts has now accounted for 21 touchdowns in five games with Oklahoma. He's within 15 scores of matching his career high set in 2016 at Alabama. A favorable schedule going forward with only two opponents currently ranked over the next seven weeks sets him up well to keep posting big numbers.

Even with stiff competition from Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, LSU's Joe Burrow and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, Hurts has a clear and direct path to winning the Heisman if he continues to play at the level he's shown for the first five games.

What's Next?

Oklahoma will renew the Red River Showdown with No. 11 Texas at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Oct. 12. Kansas has next week off before going to Austin for a matchup against the Longhorns on Oct. 19.