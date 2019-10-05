ESPN College GameDay to Open 2020 Season in Ireland for Notre Dame vs. Navy

October 5, 2019

College GameDay will host its first show outside of the United States on Aug. 29, 2020, when the broadcast will originate from Dublin for a clash between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen.

ESPN announced the news during Saturday's show:

Lee Fitting, ESPN's senior vice president of production, released a statement about the decision:

"College GameDay has built its legacy travelling from city to city, campus to campus showcasing the unmatched passion of college football fans and the pageantry surrounding the game. The Notre Dame-Navy rivalry serves as the perfect backdrop for College GameDay's inaugural international appearance. We look forward to giving the great fans of Ireland and the thousands of Americans traveling to Dublin an unforgettable experience."

Notre Dame and Navy will face off at Aviva Stadium.

Both programs are among the most storied in college football and should feature plenty of fans making the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to attend the festivities.

And if there's a European city that can provide a college-like tailgating atmosphere, it might be Dublin.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor, a native of the Irish capital, is the obvious choice for celebrity game-picker.

