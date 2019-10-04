Warriors Rumors: Hasheem Thabeet Works Out for GSW Amid NBA Comeback Bid

Richard Rowe/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly held a workout for free-agent center Hasheem Thabeet on Friday as he attempts to make an NBA comeback after five years away from the league.

Ben Stinar of Amico Hoops reported the news.

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Thabeet with the second overall pick in the 2009 draft. He was a prized prospect after a standout collegiate career with the UConn Huskies, having averaged 13.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game across 36 contests in his final college season.

He averaged 2.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 224 appearances with the Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder. He last played during the 2013-14 season.

Thabeet, who owns a 7'3" frame, told David Cobb of the Memphis Commercial Appeal in May his comeback efforts involved remolding his game to fit the modern NBA.

"As you can hear from a lot of people, the game has changed," Thabeet said. "So, I'm trying to catch up and just do a lot of running."

He added: "One thing that might be shocking people is the past few months and few years that I haven't really been playing, I've been working on my shot. Just to be able to score away from the basket, rather than just posting up and shooting hook shots."

The 32-year-old Tanzanian could have been a dominant force in a different era, but he joined the league the same year as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. It marked the start of a shooting generation, which gradually made traditional centers a fringe commodity.

In turn, it'd be quite the coincidence if Thabeet returns with Curry's Warriors. But there's no better team if he's looking to revitalize his career within a system that can help him develop that more well-rounded game.

He'd be a long shot to make a seasonlong impact, but he'd get a chance to prove himself with Golden State already down three centers because of injury (Willie Cauley-Stein, foot; Kevon Looney, hamstring; and Alen Smailagic, ankle).