Eddie Howe: 'Pointless' to Talk About Callum Wilson, Manchester United Rumours

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has said it's "pointless" discussing transfer speculation linking Callum Wilson with a move to Manchester United.

Since the Cherries' promotion in 2014, the centre-forward has been one of the most consistent goalscorers in the Premier League. Not only is he a key man for Bournemouth, but Wilson has also been called up to the England squad recently, playing three times and scoring one goal.

Ahead of his team's meeting with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, Howe said he's not paying too much attention to the transfer talk, per Alex Crook of the Daily Mirror:

"With Callum we've just been focusing on his performances and making sure he delivers what we need for the team.

"We have always said he will score goals if he gets the finer points of his performance right. We feel he has now done that. Callum just needs to focus on the next game and give his best for the squad.

"My focus now is Arsenal. To hear transfer rumours circulating now the window is shut and far from opening, for me, it's pointless talking about it."

Here is more of what Howe had to say:

While Wilson has frequently been linked with a move away from the Cherries, fresh reports have surfaced in early October. According to James Cooper of Sky Sports, the Red Devils are on the hunt for a striker, with Wilson and Juventus' Mario Mandzukic high on their list of targets.

Cooper said the signing of the Bournemouth star would "fall in line with United's policy of trying to recruit top English talent."

Wilson has kept up his impressive goalscoring this season, netting five times in seven Premier League games.

Per Sky Sports Statto, he set another goalscoring landmark for the club earlier in the campaign:

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said he thinks Wilson is ready for a step up to an elite outfit:

The Red Devils are in desperate need of reinforcements in the attacking areas of the field. The club cashed in on Romelu Lukaku this summer, and Alexis Sanchez followed the Belgium international to Inter Milan on loan.

With no replacement recruited, there's been a lot of responsibility thrust on Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, although both have suffered injury issues early in the campaign.

As James Robson of the Evening Standard noted, there are a number of other areas of the squad that require addressing:

Bournemouth would be unlikely to sell Wilson in January, though, even if the player is keen on making the switch, because losing Wilson would leave a big goalscoring void.

Subsequently, United would have to pay huge money to secure the 27-year-old, meaning these rumours feel unlikely to manifest into anything too significant down the line.