Jeremy Banks Dismissed by Tennessee After Release of Traffic Stop Arrest Video

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 08: Jeremy Banks #33 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts to scoring a touchdown during a game against the East Tennessee State University Buccaneers at Neyland Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 59-3. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Friday linebacker Jeremy Banks has been dismissed from the team. 

"I have made the decision to remove Jeremy Banks from our football program," Pruitt said. "While I will continue to support Jeremy in the next steps in his life, information I recently received made it clear that this decision is in the best interest of the football program and the university."

The announcement comes two days after TMZ Sports posted video from Banks' September arrest during which he's belligerent with police and states, "where I'm from, we shoot at cops." (Warning: video contains profanity)

Banks was arrested Sept. 15 following a traffic stop for an illegal U-turn on the University of Tennessee campus, which led officers to discover he had an outstanding warrant, according to the Associated Press. The warrant was related to a July 17 citation for driving with a suspended license.

He released a statement after the arrest video was released.

"I am embarrassed by my actions that night," Banks said. "... I promise to be a better representative for the University of Tennessee moving forward."

The Cordova High School (Tenn.) standout joined the Vols as a 3-star prospect in the 2018 college football recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Banks recorded seven total tackles and two interceptions during Tennessee's 1-3 start to the 2019 season.

