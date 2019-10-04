Oklahoma Kicker Calum Sutherland Under Investigation for Alleged Assault

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland is being investigated by the school's Title IX office following an assault allegation made by his girlfriend.

Per The Oklahoman's Joe Mussatto, a police officer's affidavit from Sutherland's Sept. 21 arrest on a charge of public intoxication also included details of a disturbance reported the same day at an apartment complex on Oklahoma's campus:

"During contact with the female party she stated a short physical and verbal altercation occurred. I did not observe any injuries on her person. The female subject stated her boyfriend was Calum Sutherland. From information obtained by the victim an uninvolved witnesses it was believed Calum was extremely intoxicated and there was a high likelihood he was going to return back to the apartments and continue to cause problems."

An Oklahoma University spokesman told Mussatto that Sutherland has been indefinitely suspended after the school was made aware of the investigation.

Sutherland was arrested by the Norman Police Department and taken to Cleveland County Jail on Sept. 21.

Per Tyler Palmateer of the Norman Transcript, Sutherland appeared to be released from custody that same day because his name didn't show up in a detention center inmate search.

A redshirt sophomore, Sutherland started 2019 as the Sooners' primary kicker. He hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 14 against UCLA. Gabe Brkic handled field-goal duties for the team in last week's 55-16 win over Texas Tech.