USA vs. Korea Date, Time, Live Stream for 2019 Women's Soccer Friendly

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

The United States women's national team are back in action Sunday, when they take on South Korea in the second match of their double-header of friendlies.

The sides squared off on Thursday at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, with the United States too strong for their opponents in a 2-0 win. They will be seeking a repeat result, with manager Jill Ellis taking charge for the final game of her glorious five-year tenure.

South Korea will be hopeful of being even more stubborn opposition when the sides face off at Soldier Field in Chicago. However, stopping a red-hot USWNT team will be a big challenge.

Here are the key viewing details for the fixture and a preview of what's to come during what promises to be an emotional occasion.

Date: Sunday, October 6

Time: 7 p.m. ET, midnight BST (Monday)

TV Info: ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: ESPN Player (U.S.)

Preview

While the United States supporters are still rightly basking in the glory of the summer's FIFA World Cup success, the team's thoughts will be starting to turn towards 2020, when they will chase Olympic gold in Tokyo.

On Thursday, there was a professionalism about the performance. While South Korea were determined in defence and were able to pose some threat on the break, the United States were always in control of the contest:

Alexandra Long was able to break the deadlock for the hosts on the brink of half-time, and Mallory Pugh made the game safe with 14 minutes remaining.

Per the Team USA account, the result continued the team's impressive sequence of results:

Although the game was a friendly, it was a landmark match for a number of reasons. For Ellis, the win added another exceptional record to her already outstanding legacy:

After winning two World Cups with the USWNT, Ellis will go down as one of the greatest managers in the history of the women's game.

While there have been critics of the style of football during her tenure, when it came to the biggest matches, Ellis' teams were always able to produce their best. There's no doubt the squad will be keen to put on a show in Chicago to see her off in style.

Anthony DiCicco, the son of former United States manager Tony DiCicco—whose record Ellis broke with the win on Thursday—was in attendance to congratulate the coach on her latest achievement:

Ellis' time in charge has been defined by professionalism, and while there will no doubt be emotional scenes at the final whistle, she will want the team to take the game seriously.

South Korea would like to spoil the party too. Caitlin Murray of ESPN noted that they will need to cut out the basic errors if they are to do so:

You sense they will have a lot of defending to do again, as Ellis will surely field her strongest possible side for the final match of her reign. Although they were unable to find the net on Thursday, the movement and link-up play of Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd kept the opposition defence occupied for the duration of the contest.

Occasionally, the second match of these back-to-back encounters can be a stodgy affair. However, the USWNT players will surely dig deep and find a strong performance for their manager before another chapter begins.

Prediction: United States 4-0 South Korea