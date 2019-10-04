Megan Rapinoe 'Open to All Offers' Amid Barcelona, Real Madrid Rumours

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

U.S. Women's National Team star Megan Rapinoe said she would be open to offers from Barcelona or Real Madrid amid rumours linking her with the two clubs.

Per Goal's Ryan Tolmich, Rapinoe sparked talk of a move when she said in September that Barca were "No. 1 in my heart."

The 34-year-old spoke after the USWNT beat South Korea 2-0 in a friendly on Thursday after speculation linking her with Spain spread like "wildfire:"

"I was like, 'What did I say?' I don't remember saying that, but who knows because sometimes I say stuff.

"I was like 'Did I say I was going there?' I just thought I was open to all offers as always. I'll entertain anything that has dollar signs next to it.

"It is interesting though. It's cool to see all of these teams jumping in and seeing that interest, if there is interest, to see it from foreign teams about players."

Rapinoe laid on two assists in the game:

She added that she hopes it becomes the norm for European teams to pursue American players and for more European players to head in the other direction, though she conceded it would be difficult to prise players "away from the travelling circus that we all partake in."

The Reign FC star also said her parents were aware of the rumours and enthusiastic about the possibility of moving to Barcelona.

Barcelona Femeni have not won the women's top flight in Spain since 2015—they've finished second to Athletic Bilbao or Atletico Madrid in the four campaigns since—but they did reach the UEFA Champions League final last season.

Real Madrid Femenino are set to launch in 2020-21 when they absorb and take the place of Club Deportivo Tacon. Per Tolmich, it's said Real could pursue Rapinoe as their first Galactica signing.

Rapinoe was named as The Best FIFA Women's Player last month after she played a key role in helping the United States win the FIFA Women's World Cup in the summer.

The American was awarded the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot in the tournament after she scored six goals, including the opener in the final as the USA beat the Netherlands 2-0.

Football journalist and author Caitlin Murray hailed Rapinoe after she won the award:

She has raised her profile off the pitch, too, for speaking out on issues such as inequality and discrimination:

Rapinoe played for and won a league title with Lyon in 2013 prior moving to Seattle, so another switch to Europe as she enters the twilight of her career could hold some appeal.

Barcelona would likely present a more competitive option given their ability to challenge for top honours, but being the face of a new Real Madrid team could also be a lucrative opportunity.