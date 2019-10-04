Hector Bellerin Talks Arsenal Return, Says Injury Has Made Him 'A Better Player'

Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin believes he has returned from injury as a "better player" after he made his first start since January in the Gunners' 4-0 UEFA Europa League win over Standard Liege on Thursday.

Bellerin spoke to BT Sport about his return:

He said:

"It's one of the best feelings [to be back]. For everyone that's been injured with an injury like that, they understand how hard it is, the process.

"It is something that has made me more mature, it is something that has made me a better human and a better player.

"I'm very happy to make my first full debut with the team. I'm so, so grateful to all the coaches, to all the physios, to my family and my friends who have been around me.

"They've made it that little bit easier and now hopefully I'm going to get to enjoy my football."

Bellerin suffered a knee injury against Chelsea in January that kept him out of senior action until Arsenal's Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest in September.

The Spaniard came on for the final quarter of an hour in the 5-0 win, and on Thursday he played the full 90 minutes.

Manager Unai Emery selected the right-back as his third-choice captain for the season behind Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, so Bellerin skippered the side as neither of the two started the game.

As the Evening Standard's Simon Collings observed, the 24-year-old took to the role well:

Football writer John Cross was pleased with his performance:

Summer signing Kieran Tierney made his second senior start for the Gunners on Thursday. A hip injury kept him out of the start of the campaign, but he was able to start the Forest clash.

Tierney is an upgrade on the unconvincing Sead Kolasinac on the left, while Bellerin's return means Ainsley Maitland-Niles won't be forced to provide cover out of position on the right.

It will take longer for Bellerin to reach full match fitness given the length of his absence, but the pair's availability should have a positive impact on Arsenal's play at both ends.