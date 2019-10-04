ALDS Bracket 2019: TV Times, Live Stream for Friday's Schedule

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Houston Astros receive their first chance to back up the tag as the American League favorite in Game 1 of the ALDS versus Tampa Bay on Friday.

Houston has odds of -125 (bet $125 to win $100) to advance out of the American League and are +200 (bet $100 to win $200) to win the World Series, per Caesars.

The Rays already have one road win from the AL Wild Card Game, but beating Justin Verlander at Minute Maid Park is a much tougher task.

In his 26th playoff appearance, Verlander will be opposed by Tyler Glasnow, who is making his playoff debut.

James Paxton and Jose Berrios will toe the rubber for New York and Minnesota, respectively. They face a challenge controlling the opposing lineups, as the Yankees and Twins were the two best home-run hitting teams in the regular season.

Friday ALDS Schedule

Game 1: No. 5 Tampa Bay at No. 1 Houston (2:05 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 1: No. 3 Minnesota at No. 2 New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network)

Games can be live-streamed on Fox Sports Go and MLB.com At Bat app.

Tampa Bay at Houston

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The 18th and newest member of the 3,000-strikeout club has a 6-2 mark in the last two postseasons.

In his last two ALDS Game 1 starts, Verlander conceded four earned runs over 11.1 innings.

The only time in which he allowed more than three runs in a playoff game for Houston was Game 5 of the ALCS versus Boston, when the Red Sox put up four.

Against Tampa Bay in 2019, the 36-year-old is 2-0 with two runs allowed in 12.1 innings with 13 strikeouts. Tommy Pham was the only Tampa Bay hitter to record two hits off Verlander, both of which were doubles.

Pham went 2-of-4 in the AL Wild Card Game, and he could provide the visitors with a spark from the No. 2 hole. Leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz is 2-for-4 in his career versus Verlander, with a double in 2019.

If the Rays can hit Verlander early, it may open an opportunity for Glasnow to settle into a rhythm against Houston's experienced postseason bats.

In 12.1 innings since returning from a four-month injury layoff, Glasnow conceded a pair of earned runs on five hits. Those numbers are promising, but they also came against three teams out of playoff contention.

In their 2018 playoff opener, the Astros put up seven runs and hit four balls over the fence, including one each from Alex Bregman and George Springer.

The two sluggers combined for 80 home runs and 216 RBI in the regular season, and they are among the most successful playoff hitters in recent memory.

Bregman has a pair of two-hit games in ALDS Game 1s from 2017 and 2018, while Springer had two hits last season.

Additionally, Josh Reddick has is 4-of-7 in ALDS openers, and four Houston players reached base twice in each year.

If the Astros replicate their strong start at the plate, they should hand Verlander enough of a cushion to work with to earn their third straight 1-0 ALDS lead.

Minnesota at New York

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

James Paxton could be the perfect hurler to neutralize Minnesota's bats.

In his last eight appearances, the Yankees' Game 1 starter has given up two home runs: one to Seattle and the other to Texas.

The southpaw did not let a single ball fly over the fence in his last three home starts, and he held opponents without one in nine of his 15 games on home soil.

That could present a roadblock to the Minnesota offense that produced a single-season record of 307 home runs.

The Twins enter Yankee Stadium with 33 runs from their six-game road swing to end the regular season, but earlier in the campaign, they faced some difficulties in the Bronx.

New York limited Rocco Baldelli's club to 11 runs in a three-game set in May. In their two victories, the Yankees allowed four Twins players to cross home plate.

In those two games, the Twins were held to a single home run and struck out on 18 occasions.

Paxton has eight outings with eight strikeouts or better, and in those games, opponents hit five home runs, four of which were by Boston on July 26.

In contrast, opponents hit 10 home runs off Berrios in August and September. He has given up two or more dingers in four road appearances.

If the 15-game winner performs at a similar rate Friday, the Yankees could extend Minnesota's playoff losing streak to 14.

