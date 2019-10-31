Mike Matheny Hired as Royals Manager; Previously Spent 7 Seasons with Cardinals

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Kansas City Royals announced the hiring of Mike Matheny on Thursday as their new manager.

Matheny served as a special adviser for player development for the Royals last season after managing the St. Louis Cardinals from 2012-18, posting a 591-474 record and making four postseason appearances. The 49-year-old played for the Cardinals from 2000-04.

Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reported "there isn't expected to be any major coaching staff shakeup" after Matheny's hiring. Flanagan did note the team will have to replace bench coach Dale Sveum, "who asked to be reassigned to another role."

Kansas City's managerial position opened up when Ned Yost retired following the 2019 season. Yost's 10-season run in charge of the Royals was headlined by back-to-back World Series appearances and was capped off in 2015 by the franchise's first championship since 1985.

However, the team Matheny is taking over is far from championship-caliber.

Last year, the Royals finished 59-103 after going 58-104 in 2018. In the midst of the losing, individual Royals showed promise. Outfielder Jorge Soler led the American League with 48 home runs. Whit Merrifield led the majors in hits (206) and tied with teammate Adalberto Mondesi for an MLB-high 10 triples.

If the Royals believed in Matheny's ability enough to bring him on in a player development role, the expectation will be for him to improve the likes of Mondesi and third baseman Hunter Dozier.

With owner David Glass selling the team in August to Kansas City businessman John Sherman for $1 billion, it will be interesting to see if the club spends more to bring in the necessary players to return to competitive form.