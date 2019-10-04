ESPN College Gameday 2019: Location, TV Schedule and Week 6 Predictions

Butch Dill/Associated Press

After taking in a somewhat drab Ohio State 48-7 beatdown of Nebraska, the ESPN College GameDay crew heads for SEC territory to take in the No. 7 Auburn Tigers visiting the No. 10 Florida Gators.

This is the show's first trip to Gainesville since 2012. There, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and the crew will preview a battle of unbeaten top-10 SEC teams, which boasts massive season-long conference and College Football Playoff implications.

Auburn has looked nearly unstoppable to date, but Florida is getting healthy at the right time and The Swamp is still very much The Swamp. Add it all up and it's clear the crew didn't have a hard time picking out a game to preview this week.

Here's a look at the preview show's information and a preview for the game itself.

College GameDay Week 6 Info

Date: Saturday, October 5

Time (ET): 9 a.m. to noon; game is at 3:30 p.m.

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL



Watch: CBS



Live Stream: CBS Sports Network

Preview

Auburn ranks higher in this one and it isn't too hard to see why.

The Tigers have mowed down the competition after getting past then-No. 11 Oregon in the season-opening blockbuster of a matchup, 27-21. The Ducks are 3-1 and put up 77 points in their next game, which speaks to the all-around potency of the Tigers attack.

So, too, do the wins of 24-6, 55-16, 28-20 and 56-23, the second-to-last there being a road win over a ranked Texas A&M team.

Bo Nix is only completing 57.6 percent of his passes, but he's thrown seven touchdowns and two interceptions and is also second on the team in rushing for an attack averaging 5.3 yards per carry with 17 scores. JaTarvious Whitlow leads the way there with 463 yards and seven scores.

Not that sheer numbers should confuse the story with Nix:

On the other side of the ball, Auburn has 13 sacks to date with an interception and five forced fumbles, though perhaps the most impressive number so far is holding Oregon to just 332 total yards.

Florida is also undefeated, yet those who have paid attention know an asterisk of sorts applies here—the Gators simply aren't at full strength.

They have mostly cruised to the 5-0 mark, starting the season with a 24-20 win over Miami (Fla.). But the offense still won't have Feleipe Franks on the field under center Saturday, which is bad news because, besides the obvious, the offensive line has been having problems on the way to coughing up eight sacks.

A strong ground game has still managed to emerge at least, though, with a bevy of names coming to average 4.4 yards per carry with 11 scores.

Problems persist on the other side of the ball too, though those largely center on the topic of health. Florida head coach Dan Mullen says his defense is getting six defensive players back for the game.

"The guys that are veteran players, I don't worry about as much," he said, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN). "The key is just getting them back in the flow at practice and getting them the practice reps they need."

Kyle Trask has a tall task in front of him at quarterback for the Gators given the strength of the Auburn defense to date, though he's looked sharp while completing 77.3 percent of his passes with five scores and two picks.

As tends to be the case with gritty SEC battles, trench play might end up winning the game outright. Luckily for fans, the less healthy of the two teams seems to be getting right just in time for this one.

Prediction

This might end up closer than most would expect.

There's plenty worth saying about Florida's home-field advantage and the fact the defense is returning some playmakers such as cornerback CJ Henderson. That's a big deal against Nix, who is explosive yet only has five starts on his resume. Keep in mind the defensive front that has helped put up a staggering 24 sacks so far.

Speaking of resumes, though, the writing here is hard to ignore. Florida has put up these numbers against the likes of UT Martin and Towson. Gus Malzahn and Auburn have been through the ringer already and have emerged looking like a juggernaut.

Expect that to play out Saturday. Nix might have some issues at first, especially in this environment, but some adjustments from Malzahn should pave the way for a second-half surge and an escape.

Prediction: Auburn 27, Florida 24