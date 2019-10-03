Juan Mata Backs Manchester United to Win Silverware Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Juan Mata is confident of winning more silverware at Manchester United under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before he calls time on his spell at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old has won numerous trophies during his illustrious career, including three at United.

At Valencia, he won a Copa del Rey in 2007-08, and at Chelsea he was key to the Blues's 2011-12 FA Cup and UEFA Champions League triumphs, and the 2012-13 UEFA Europa League win.

Since joining United he has won another FA Cup and Europa League, as well a League Cup in 2016-17.

In 2017-18 and 2018-19, though, United were trophy-less, and they have started the new campaign in disappointing fashion, picking up just nine points in seven matches in the Premier League:

While the title is already effectively out of reach, there are three cup competitions in which United could hope to triumph if their form picks up over the season.

Speaking ahead of United's Europa League Group L clash at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, Mata said he doesn't think it will be long before the Red Devils win some silverware once again, per James Westwood of Goal:

"I think that when the club says we're going to take time and the manager as well, we don't believe it's going to be too long. I think this club, since I've been born, has always been winning. [Ole] has won here a lot as a player and, for me, personally, I have been here for a few years already and won a few things, but obviously, my aim in my mind is only to win something important with United.

"I believe that during my time here as a player we can do it. Obviously, we know other teams are doing things well and playing very good football, but I think that winning a trophy with United is possible and that, now, in the final part of my career, is my biggest opportunity."

United have won just two of their last eight games in all competitions—they got past Rochdale in the Carabao Cup but needed penalties to oust the League One side after a 1-1 draw.

Their two victories in that run, against Astana and Leicester City, have been 1-0, an indication of the Red Devils' struggle for goals this term.

By contrast, AZ have been scoring relatively freely in the Eredivisie, netting 18 in eight matches, and they sit just a point behind Ajax and PSV Eindhoven at the top of the table.

They have won four of their last five matches, with the other a 2-2 draw against Partizan Belgrade in the opening round of Europa League fixtures.

If United can win away at AZ, it would put them in the driving seat to top Group L.

Form is not on their side, though, nor potentially is the artificial playing surface:

Solskjaer could find himself under pressure if United do not string together a run of good results soon, and a defeat at AZ could push him closer to the exit door given winning the Europa League will be a key ambition for United this term.