Lionel Messi 'Still Getting Started' After Inter Win; Talks Antoine Griezmann

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has warned there is plenty more to come from him this season after he helped the team to a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana fell behind on the night, with Messi's compatriot Lautaro Martinez striking early on. However, Barcelona improved after the break, with Luis Suarez netting twice to earn three points for Ernesto Valverde's side.

Suarez's second goal was expertly set up by Messi, and after the game, the latter said he's yet to find his groove following an injury-disrupted campaign, per Pete Jenson of the MailOnline.

"I am still getting started," said the 32-year-old. "This the first time that I have completed 90 minutes. As the season goes on I will gradually let loose."

Messi managed to dance past a number of Inter tackles to set up his team-mate for the winning goal (UK only):

While he didn't score for Barcelona on the night, Messi had a huge influence on the team's attacking play:

Messi was also asked about his relationship with the team's summer signing Antoine Griezmann. Per Jenson, that was after the France star said the duo haven't spoken much.

Messi said: "Obviously we have no problem. There is a good relationship with everyone. We are united. We had trouble getting going in this game, but we are getting better."

Per football journalist Rik Sharma, Messi also commented on the preparation of the team ahead of the new campaign, following some complaints from players about the amount of traveling done by the team:

Barcelona's start to 2019-20 has been inconsistent, with the team lacking an identity when Messi isn't on the field. Manager Ernesto Valverde will be desperate to see the forward string together a run of games in the following weeks after some early-season absences.

Against Inter, Messi looked refreshed and sharp. He was able to get on the ball in dangerous areas, dribble past defenders with ease and create opportunities. Crucially, Messi was able to conjure some magic when the match was on a knife-edge too.

Former Barcelona and England striker Gary Lineker praised the forward after the assist:

Spanish football writer Andy West commented on the impressive natural fitness Messi showcased in his moment of brilliance:

With time, it will be fascinating to see how Griezmann and Messi combine on the field. While there are some differences in their play, they are both left-footed forwards who like to work in pockets of space on the right flank.

The challenge for Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde will be to find a way of getting them both in the side and thriving. If he can get the pair playing well, as well as keeping Suarez in prolific goalscoring form, Barcelona have an attack to be feared by all.