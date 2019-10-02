Video: Jake Hager Crushes Cody, Dustin Rhodes and More Stars in Shock AEW Debut

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

The rumors were true: Jake Hager is All Elite.

The WWE star turned MMA fighter made his first AEW appearance Wednesday night during the debut of Dynamite, taking out Dustin Rhodes, Cody and The Young Bucks. He aligned himself with Chris Jericho, Ortiz and Santana and Sammy Guevara, driving Dustin through a table and holding Cody back as Jericho hit him with The Judas Effect.

A longtime friend of Cody Rhodes, Hager had long been rumored as a potential All Elite signee. The 37-year-old was granted his release from WWE in March 2017 and has been working sporadic independent dates and at Lucha Underground, along with training for an MMA career.

Hager has been successful in his two fights since making his Bellator debut earlier this year, earning a pair of first-round victories. He's scheduled to fight Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 later this month.

It's unclear if Hager has signed a full-time contract with AEW or is just hanging around to make a splash, but they seemed to be building toward a singles feud with him and Dustin Rhodes. Regardless, he made his impact loud and clear, standing tall as AEW went off the air following its first episode.

