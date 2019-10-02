Jay Gruden: Redskins Don't Have Week 5 Plan for QBs Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden doesn't know if Dwayne Haskins or Case Keenum will be his quarterback heading into Sunday's game against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Per Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe, Gruden said the Redskins "don't have [a quarterback plan] right now."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.