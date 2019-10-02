Jay Gruden: Redskins Don't Have Week 5 Plan for QBs Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum

Jay Gruden: Redskins Don't Have Week 5 Plan for QBs Dwayne Haskins, Case KeenumOctober 2, 2019
Adam Hunger/Associated Press
Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden doesn't know if Dwayne Haskins or Case Keenum will be his quarterback heading into Sunday's game against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
Per Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe, Gruden said the Redskins "don't have [a quarterback plan] right now."
