Jay Gruden: Redskins Don't Have Week 5 Plan for QBs Dwayne Haskins, Case Keenum

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-3. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden doesn't know if Dwayne Haskins or Case Keenum will be his quarterback heading into Sunday's game against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots

Per Nora Princiotti of the Boston Globe, Gruden said the Redskins "don't have [a quarterback plan] right now."

            

