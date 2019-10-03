Reading the Tea Leaves: Will CM Punk Appear on WWE SmackDown's Fox Debut?

David Dermer/Associated Press

At some point this week, the static is going to hit, and CM Punk is going to walk down the ramp to a promotion's ring, announcing one of the most anticipated returns in wrestling history.

Right?

And said promotion is bound to be WWE. Even before the process of elimination kicks in since Raw already occurred, the most obvious of the programs was SmackDown.

If there was ever a week for the big return, it's this one. SmackDown is making its big debut on Fox. WWE is pulling out all the stops, including The Rock. Kofi Kingston will take on the returning Brock Lesnar, who's fresh off a stint at Raw. Other surprises, from John Cena and otherwise, are bound to pop up.

And Punk could certainly be one of them.

This is the week for other reasons, too. On Punk's end, let's just say he hasn't been shy about addressing the subject.

He was notably politically correct in a recent interview. He had the interview for an analyst role on a Fox program covering WWE. He settled the lawsuit with Colt Cabana. And he even joked it would be funny if The Rock called him live from SmackDown in front of the crowd, just like he did at Staples Center in the past after Punk had already left the company.

So if it was going to happen, SmackDown was always the destination. WWE needs the crossover appeal for the casual viewers who will tune in for the big event that includes legends like Rock. It needs those viewers to stick with the product for the long haul, and even those casual fans know Rock isn't staying for more than a one-off show. But Punk? Punk would at worst be a part-timer who gets in some dream feuds and big matches.

And then there is this:

What else would Triple H say? Why shoot it down now and get viewers disinterested in SmackDown?

This also dispels the possibility of Punk joining All Elite Wrestling, which always seemed like a bit of a long shot. The idea of getting back at WWE by going to a competitor is one thing, but as soon as Punk starting making the interview rounds and playing nice with questions about WWE, it became obvious this was WWE-or-bust territory.

And from Punk's angle, it makes sense. WWE is bigger, obviously, and can probably dole out quite a bit more on the money side of things. The roster is also bigger, which means more varied feuds with a wide range of potential stars.

Keep in mind how dramatically WWE has changed since Punk's departure. He's one of the biggest reasons for the acceptance of smaller so-called "indie" guys and why the product has changed so much. Why shouldn't he come back and reap those benefits in legacy-defining bouts? Enjoying a part-time role isn't hypocritical anymore since Superstars seem to be getting lighter workloads and time off when they need it.

Punk going back to WWE is poetic in these ways, and even with the presence of someone like Rock on the SmackDown show, it would probably go down as the biggest moment of all. That WWE would announce Rock but keep the Punk return a secret should be obvious.

And say this isn't it...forget it. That doesn't mean anyone should hold it against Punk the person for having some fun with all the speculation fans and media were bound to come up with in the first place. But if it isn't this week at this show, it's hard to see the return ever happening.

This is the convergence of many things, including items in Punk's personal life, as well as the ever-changing wrestling landscape. The moment for the return will never be bigger.

SmackDown on Friday is it for the Punk return.