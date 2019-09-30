Former WWE Star CM Punk Comments on Lawsuit Settlement with Colt Cabana

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

CM Punk tweeted several times Monday about the recently settled lawsuit filed by Colt Cabana, calling his former best friend "greedy" and saying Cabana tried to extort him.

"Why'd he ask to settle then? I wanted it to go to trial! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Enjoy donating to the eventual 'woe is me' go fund me account," Punk tweeted in response to a Twitter user.

Punk continued:

"HE SUED ME. He wanted to end the dumb s--t HE started? I asked to speak to him, he declined. I asked to enter mediation, he declined. I offered money, IT WASNT ENOUGH! I never wanted ANY of it. He's as greedy as you are ignorant to who I am, and fooled by who he is. I loved the guy. Would've done anything for him. And the irony is, if he just would've asked for the money, I'd have given it to him. Instead he tried to extort me."

Cabana had sued Punk for unpaid legal fees after he alleged Punk agreed to cover their defense in the lawsuit filed by WWE doctor Chris Amann. Punk filed a countersuit in June. The case was dismissed last week after both Cabana and Punk agreed to drop their lawsuits.

