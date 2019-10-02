CM Punk Confirms Rumors He Auditioned for 'WWE Backstage' Show on Fox

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: CM Punk prepares to fight Mike Jackson in their welterweight bout during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson won by unanimous decision. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

CM Punk expressed a willingness to come back to WWE programming but made it clear a full in-ring return is out of the question.

During an appearance on Collider Live (h/t Cageside Seats' Sean Rueter), Punk confirmed rumors he had auditioned for WWE Backstage, a studio show on FS1.

"My agents just called me and Fox is throwing everything at this because they spent a lot of money on this and they're all in to make it work," he said. "Originally I thought it was a WWE thing, so I was just like, 'Meh, no.' But then they said, 'This is Fox.'"

Punk added he wouldn't be interested in wrestling again and that nobody from WWE has formally reached out to him after his audition.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Uproxx's Elle Collins) reported in August that Punk's agent had reached out to Fox Sports representatives regarding his possible involvement in the new studio show.

With SmackDown's move to Fox, the network is significantly expanding its coverage of WWE, and getting Punk, even in an on-air analyst role, would unquestionably be a major coup.

Of course, this will only fuel speculation the former WWE champion is planning actually wrestle for the promotion again. A number of fans refuse to give up hope of a Punk homecoming despite him saying time and again he likely won't wrestle anymore. 

A number of legends have mended fences with WWE to end lengthy hiatuses, with Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior the most notable examples.

Punk's WWE Backstage audition would seemingly lessen the odds of him stepping inside the squared circle since he probably wouldn't simultaneously wrestle and break down the week's action.

Although Punk would be working within the WWE ecosystem again, the specifics of his job title would likely leave a lot of followers feeling underwhelmed.

Related

    New Era of Wrestling Has Arrived 🙌

    What to expect from AEW on TNT and SmackDown on Fox

    WWE logo
    WWE

    New Era of Wrestling Has Arrived 🙌

    What to expect from AEW on TNT and SmackDown on Fox

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Full AEW Dynamite Preview ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Full AEW Dynamite Preview ➡️

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Roman Reigns Wants to Fight The Rock

    The Big Dog is down for a feud with his cousin, but only 'if it's done right'

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Roman Reigns Wants to Fight The Rock

    The Big Dog is down for a feud with his cousin, but only 'if it's done right'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Likely SmackDown Booking Options for The Rock

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Most Likely SmackDown Booking Options for The Rock

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report