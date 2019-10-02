CM Punk Confirms Rumors He Auditioned for 'WWE Backstage' Show on Fox

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

CM Punk expressed a willingness to come back to WWE programming but made it clear a full in-ring return is out of the question.

During an appearance on Collider Live (h/t Cageside Seats' Sean Rueter), Punk confirmed rumors he had auditioned for WWE Backstage, a studio show on FS1.

"My agents just called me and Fox is throwing everything at this because they spent a lot of money on this and they're all in to make it work," he said. "Originally I thought it was a WWE thing, so I was just like, 'Meh, no.' But then they said, 'This is Fox.'"

Punk added he wouldn't be interested in wrestling again and that nobody from WWE has formally reached out to him after his audition.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t Uproxx's Elle Collins) reported in August that Punk's agent had reached out to Fox Sports representatives regarding his possible involvement in the new studio show.

With SmackDown's move to Fox, the network is significantly expanding its coverage of WWE, and getting Punk, even in an on-air analyst role, would unquestionably be a major coup.

Of course, this will only fuel speculation the former WWE champion is planning actually wrestle for the promotion again. A number of fans refuse to give up hope of a Punk homecoming despite him saying time and again he likely won't wrestle anymore.

A number of legends have mended fences with WWE to end lengthy hiatuses, with Bruno Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior the most notable examples.

Punk's WWE Backstage audition would seemingly lessen the odds of him stepping inside the squared circle since he probably wouldn't simultaneously wrestle and break down the week's action.

Although Punk would be working within the WWE ecosystem again, the specifics of his job title would likely leave a lot of followers feeling underwhelmed.