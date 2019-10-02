Jan Vertonghen 'Extremely Hurt' and 'Ashamed' of Tottenham's 7-2 Loss vs. Bayern

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jan Vertonghen said he was "extremely hurt" after Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 7-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, while Hugo Lloris said the team "gave up."

Vertonghen told TalkSport's Sean O'Brien:

"I feel extremely hurt, I feel ashamed, all negative thoughts are going through my head, it's embarrassing to stand here in front of you guys.

"It's tough. I'm not talking about other players, I'm talking about myself, about my feeling to watch everyone around the club. It's a very bad result, and I don't want to speak too much."

Per the Press Association's Jonathan Veal (h/t MailOnline), Lloris added: "I feel really bad for the fans mainly because we gave up a little bit too easily and the score was even worse."

Spurs went ahead through Heung-Min Son after 12 minutes, but their lead lasted just three minutes as Joshua Kimmich swept in a superb effort from 25 yards.

Robert Lewandowski rifled into the bottom corner from the edge of the area after the hosts failed to clear their lines to put the visitors ahead at the break.

Early in the second half, Serge Gnabry put Bayern clear with two goals in two minutes with a pair of clinical finishes.

Harry Kane pulled one back from the penalty spot, but a late capitulation saw Spurs ship three goals between the 83rd and 88th minutes, with Lewandowski adding a second either side of two more from Gnabry (U.S. and UK only, respectively):

The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke and The Independent's Miguel Delaney were among those critical of Spurs' performance in the game:

The Lilywhites reached the Champions League final last season, but they've endured a difficult start to this campaign.

Spurs have won just three games from seven in the Premier League, were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Colchester United and are winless in Europe, having thrown away a two-goal lead against Olympiakos in their first Champions League match.

Aside from reaching the Champions League final, they also suffered a poor end to last season.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz put their form in perspective:

Vertonghen urged supporters to "keep supporting us" and said Spurs "have the people in the team to overcome this situation."

He added: "The next game is in the Premier League on Saturday, and that can be a good chance to get rid of this feeling."

Tottenham face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton haven't won in the Premier League since they beat Watford 3-0 on the opening day of the campaign, but Spurs haven't claimed three league points away from home since they beat Fulham at Craven Cottage in January.

A win over the Seagulls won't relieve much of the pressure on them, but failure to do so will put the team in a bad place ahead of the international break.