Zion Williamson, Jrue Holiday Discuss Pelicans Rookie's 1st NBA Practice

Zion Williamson took part in his first practice with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, but it was a rather low-key event for the rookie sensation.

Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Williamson explained he didn't want to do anything too dramatic right out of the gate.

"It's the first practice," he said. "I'm not trying to mess up. Maybe my second year or something. I'm just trying to learn the system and be the best player I can be."

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday noted Williamson was active in other ways, including making sure to ask a lot of questions to better understand what the team wants to run on offense and defense.

"He asked questions. That's not overthinking," Holiday said. "He doesn't want to be wrong. That's a great thing. Especially defensively. Asking questions, seeing where he's supposed to be and worrying about the scheme. He did a great job today."

Williamson added New Orleans head coach Alvin Gentry "wants us to be a fast-paced team."

Expectations are high for the Pelicans heading into this season, especially due to the selection of Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick in June's draft. Executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin has done his best to ease the burden on the former Duke star, telling reporters in June that New Orleans is Holiday's team.

There are a lot of new faces in New Orleans. In addition to Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, JJ Redick, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaxson Hayes and Derrick Favors are among the players entering their first year with the team.

Williamson will still get the bulk of the attention.

His summer league appearance lasted just nine minutes when he was hit in the knee during a July 5 game against the New York Knicks. Training camp and preseason will be the first significant NBA exposure for the 19-year-old since he was drafted.