California Changes the Game in the NCAA After Signing the Fair Pay to Play Act

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 1, 2019

California is paving the way for college athletes to get paid. The "Fair Pay to Play" Act will let players make money from their name, likeness, and image. 

Watch the video above for more about the controversial bill and reactions to it.


