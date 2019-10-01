California Changes the Game in the NCAA After Signing the Fair Pay to Play Act

California Changes the Game in the NCAA After Signing the Fair Pay to Play ActOctober 1, 2019
CFB National Signing Day 2019 Did Not Disappoint
Martell Is Leaving Ohio St. and Is on His Way to the U
White House Treats National Champions to Fast Food Cheat Day
Northwestern May Have CFB's Most Hyped Coach
Army's Historic Bowl Beatdown Caps Off Epic Season
Purdue Football's No. 1 Fan Is Inspiring the Team
CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame
CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned
Tua Continues to Take Hawaiian Football to Another Level
CFB Players Teaming Up to Tackle Hunger in Miami
4'2" WR Will Walk on at Baylor University
Felder's Film Room: Ferocious Front 7's Will Decide National Championship
UAB Is Making CFB Even More Fun and Having Its Best Season at the Same Time
Heisman Hopefuls: B/R Highlights Finalists Prior to Trophy Ceremony
Who Should Be the 2017 Heisman Finalists?
Miami vs. Clemson: Which Elite Defense Will Prevail in ACC Championship Game
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 11
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 10
Which CFB Stars Need More Heisman Hype?
College Football Top 25 Upset Alert for Week 9
California is paving the way for college athletes to get paid. The "Fair Pay to Play" Act will let players make money from their name, likeness, and image.
Watch the video above for more about the controversial bill and reactions to it.
Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.
Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Florida Rep. Proposes Bill on Athletes' Name, Likeness
• Florida state representative files a bill similar to California's Fair Pay to Play Act • Bill would allow student-athletes to make money off name, image and likeness starting in 2020