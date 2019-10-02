4 Most Likely Booking Options for The Rock on WWE SmackDown's Fox Debut

0 of 4

WWE

The Rock will be on hand Friday night to help WWE start a new era for SmackDown when it switches over to Fox—as he should be.

It goes without saying, but Dwayne Johnson is a legend on an almost untouchable level, was a presence on the blue brand and his immeasurable global reach will help get more eyeballs on the product.

In turn, Rock's return gives the premiere a borderline WrestleMania feel, which can only be a good thing for everyone—more viewers means more attention on full-time talents ahead of the WWE draft on October 11 and 14.

Here are the likeliest encounters Rock might partake in when he's on set for the big event.