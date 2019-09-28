WWE Rumors: The Usos to Return for Friday's Episode of SmackDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Usos are reportedly set to return to WWE programming on Friday night's episode of SmackDown, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com.

Jimmy and Jey Uso last appeared on television on the July 29 episode of Raw, losing a Triple Threat tag team match for the Raw Tag Team Championships that also involved The OC and The Revival.

Bringing The Usos back Friday would be an impactful move for WWE at an opportune time since it marks SmackDown's debut episode on Fox.

Days prior to The Usos' most recent WWE match, Jimmy Uso was arrested for driving under the influence in Pensacola, Florida. That marked Jimmy's second arrest in five months, as he was arrested during a traffic stop in February and charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct. He pleaded no contest to those charges and paid a fine.

The Usos rate as one of the most successful tag teams in WWE history. They are six-time tag team champions with four reigns as the SmackDown tag team champions and two reigns as the WWE tag team champions. They are also two-time Slammy Award winners as Tag Team of the Year.

Jimmy and Jey are perhaps best known for their long-running rivalry with The New Day, which was a staple on SmackDown in 2016 and 2017.

Renewing that feud could be a smart move in order to combat the strong tag team division All Elite Wrestling has assembled, headlined by The Young Bucks and The Lucha Bros.

Also, with WWE set to hold a draft in mid-October, several Superstars who had been off television for an extended period of time have returned recently, including Luke Harper, Rusev and AOP.

If The Usos return as well, it could be a sign that WWE has big plans in store for them and the tag team division following the draft.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).