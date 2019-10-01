Roman Reigns on Possible WWE Feud with His Cousin The Rock: 'If It's Done Right'

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Roman Reigns expressed a willingness to feud with The Rock in WWE under the right circumstances.

During an appearance on GQ Sports' Actually Me web series, Reigns addressed a general question about a storyline involving him and his cousin.

"If it's done right, I think, obviously the star that he is, where he's at in his career, it would be huge," he said (h/t ComicBook.com's Connor Casey). "It would be great. But you know, we're family, so it has to make sense. And free the guy up; can we get him a break? Can he take a day off? If he can get a week off, then we might be able to make it happen."

As Reigns referenced, The Rock's acting career makes it difficult to plan out a realistic scenario where he steps back inside the ring. According to IMDb, he has five films that are either filming or at the pre-production phase.

The Rock hasn't wrestled since losing to John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in April 2013. Since then, his on-screen appearances in WWE have been limited mostly to talking segments where he doesn't have to do anything too physical.

He's returning to the promotion for Friday's SmackDown premiere on Fox.

One could envision The Rock enjoying a final farewell with WWE, similar to Batista's match with Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Batista announced shortly after the show he was retiring from professional wrestling.

Were The Rock to commit for one last go-round, Reigns would be his most logical opponent.

The Rock vs. Reigns is a clear dream match, pitting two of the biggest stars from their generations against each other. Their family ties would take the emotional stakes even higher.

As great as this sounds on paper, the odds of it happening are slim.