Celtics' Robert Williams Talks Al Horford's Departure, 2019-20 Expectations

While the Boston Celtics as a whole fell short of their goals in 2018-19, Robert Williams believes his rookie season prepared him well for what's to come in the year ahead.

"I feel like it was just a great teaching step, a great learning step to know what you can improve on and know what's to be done," the center said, per MassLive.com's Tom Westerholm. "What standards you're held at, and what's below standard. I feel like last season, obviously you can't dwell on the past, but it helped me grow a lot."

Williams also said Al Horford talked to him prior to signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason. The five-time All-Star told him "he would blossom in the NBA." Williams called the center a "great leader" in the year they spent together.

