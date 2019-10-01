Celtics' Robert Williams Talks Al Horford's Departure, 2019-20 Expectations

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

Boston Celtics' Robert Williams passes against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

While the Boston Celtics as a whole fell short of their goals in 2018-19, Robert Williams believes his rookie season prepared him well for what's to come in the year ahead.

"I feel like it was just a great teaching step, a great learning step to know what you can improve on and know what's to be done," the center said, per MassLive.com's Tom Westerholm. "What standards you're held at, and what's below standard. I feel like last season, obviously you can't dwell on the past, but it helped me grow a lot."

Williams also said Al Horford talked to him prior to signing with the Philadelphia 76ers in the offseason. The five-time All-Star told him "he would blossom in the NBA." Williams called the center a "great leader" in the year they spent together.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Al Horford Texted Robert Williams

    Horford reached out after signing with 76ers to tell Celtics' young big man he'd 'blossom in the NBA'

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Al Horford Texted Robert Williams

    Horford reached out after signing with 76ers to tell Celtics' young big man he'd 'blossom in the NBA'

    masslive
    via masslive

    Inside KD's Nonstop Workouts

    Read this excerpt from 'Net Work,' a behind-the-scenes look at how NBA stars train

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Inside KD's Nonstop Workouts

    Read this excerpt from 'Net Work,' a behind-the-scenes look at how NBA stars train

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Dame Drops Shaq Diss Track 😬

    Shaq went after Lillard last night, so Blazers star responded with his own

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Drops Shaq Diss Track 😬

    Shaq went after Lillard last night, so Blazers star responded with his own

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Jaylen Brown, center

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Jaylen Brown, center

    CelticsBlog
    via CelticsBlog