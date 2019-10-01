49ers' Richard Sherman Says He Wants Fair Pay to Play Law to 'Destroy the NCAA'

Frank Victores/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman hopes California's Fair Pay to Play Act is the first step toward bringing down the NCAA.

Per Michael Nowels of the Mercury News, Sherman explained his position regarding the law that will allow college athletes to be paid for use of their name, likeness and image when it goes into effect in 2023:

"I hope it destroys the NCAA in general because I think it's corrupt and it's a bunch of people taking advantage of kids, and doing it under a mask of 'fair play.' Even the things they're suspending these kids for are ridiculous. You're suspending kids for YouTube channels and they're saying, 'Oh it's because other kids can't do it.'"

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced the signing of the bill Monday on UNINTERRUPTED with LeBron James:

"[The NCAA is] a little panicked because they recognize they're vulnerable. People are hitting this, not just in California, but all across the country because the gig's up. Billions and billions of dollars—$14-plus billion—goes to these universities, goes to these colleges. Billion-plus revenue to the NCAA themselves. And the actual product, the folks that are putting their lives on the line, putting everything on the line, are getting nothing.

"You can only imagine how we're responding to this notion of name, image, likeness and the opportunity now to do what every other student in the university can legally do. And it's the interesting fact: The only people that sign away their right—the only group—are athletes."

The NCAA has fought against the bill since it was unanimously passed by the California State Senate on Sept. 11.

The organization said in a statement after Newsom signed the bill:

"As a membership organization, the NCAA agrees changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes, but improvement needs to happen on a national level through the NCAA's rules-making process. Unfortunately, this new law already is creating confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California.

"We will consider next steps in California while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education."

Sherman said the law will lead to change because other states aren't going to risk losing potential recruits: "If California has it, Texas and Florida have to have it. Because in Alabama, it's college football, so they won't let all these college athletes just go to California, so they'll change the law, and once that changes, the NCAA will change its tune, I'm sure."

College sports has joined the ranks of professional sports in terms of being a big business. The NCAA made over $1 billion in revenue for the first time during the 2016-17 school year, including $761 million from the men's Division I basketball tournament.

Student-athletes can get their four-year education paid for through a scholarship, but they are currently prevented from using their image or likeness to make money.