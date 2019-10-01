Jurgen Klopp: Alisson, Joel Matip, Xherdan Shaqiri to Miss Salzburg Clash in UCL

Jurgen Klopp: Alisson, Joel Matip, Xherdan Shaqiri to Miss Salzburg Clash in UCLOctober 1, 2019
Goalkeeper Alisson, centre-back Joel Matip and winger Xherdan Shaqiri will all be unavailable for Liverpool's UEFA Champions League Group E clash against FC Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday.
Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the fixture that Matip picked up a knock in Liverpool's 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday, and the Salzburg fixture comes to soon for Alisson, who was injured on the opening day of the Premier League season against Norwich City:
Klopp rules out Allison for tomorrow night, but says he will be assessed for Leicester and will be ready for Manchester Utd. #LFC #UCL
Matip and Shaqiri unavailable for tomorrow. Matip “not a big one” but Klopp doesn’t know if he’ll be available for Saturday v Leicester. #LFC #UCL
