Jurgen Klopp: Alisson, Joel Matip, Xherdan Shaqiri to Miss Salzburg Clash in UCL

Goalkeeper Alisson, centre-back Joel Matip and winger Xherdan Shaqiri will all be unavailable for Liverpool's UEFA Champions League Group E clash against FC Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the fixture that Matip picked up a knock in Liverpool's 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday, and the Salzburg fixture comes to soon for Alisson, who was injured on the opening day of the Premier League season against Norwich City:

