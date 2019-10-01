Jurgen Klopp: Alisson, Joel Matip, Xherdan Shaqiri to Miss Salzburg Clash in UCL

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp attends a press conference at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on October 1, 2019, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Group E football match against FC Salzburg. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) (Photo credit should read LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images)
LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Goalkeeper Alisson, centre-back Joel Matip and winger Xherdan Shaqiri will all be unavailable for Liverpool's UEFA Champions League Group E clash against FC Red Bull Salzburg at Anfield on Wednesday. 

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the fixture that Matip picked up a knock in Liverpool's 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday, and the Salzburg fixture comes to soon for Alisson, who was injured on the opening day of the Premier League season against Norwich City:

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

