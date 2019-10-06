The Real Winners and Losers of WWE Hell in a Cell 2019

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Inside Hell in a Cell, there was no escape, and the biggest stars in WWE were punished in brutal matches where all they wanted to do was hurt each other.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 did not have many major matches on the card, but those that mattered delivered in a big way. Key new champions were crowned along the way, and a few stars finally got the revenge they long craved.

While it would be easy to name off the results of the night to highlight every winner and loser, not all wins and losses are created equal.

While Braun Strowman punched out AJ Styles and won by disqualification, his victory will hardly be talked about in the same vein as the dominant showing of Becky Lynch. It is best to understand Hell in a Cell by exploring the true winners and losers of the night.

These are the defining winners and losers of the night at WWE Hell in a Cell 2019, those that will be remembered long after the end of the show for their efforts.