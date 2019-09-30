Astros' Carlos Correa Donates $10K to Family of Slain Houston Police Officer

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 30, 2019

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa watches from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Friday, May 24, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa supported the family of Sandeep Dhaliwal, a Houston police officer fatally shot during a routine traffic stop Friday afternoon, by visiting with them and donating $10,000 on Monday. 

Mark Berman of Houston's Fox26 shared a video from the scene with comments from Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. In it, Correa explains he felt especially connected with Dhaliwal because the 42-year-old officer—the first Sikh deputy in the city—had helped citizens of Correa's native Puerto Rico in the devastating aftermath of 2017's Hurricane Maria: 

Correa also tweeted about the day:

Dhaliwal had also gone above and beyond to help the Houston community after Hurricane Harvey. On Friday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office shared a video that showed how beloved Dhaliwal was throughout the community:

Dhaliwal's funeral will be held Wednesday with a Sikh religious ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time and a law enforcement ceremony at 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office announced Saturday, noting, "Public welcome at both, space permitting."

Related

    Angels Interested in Maddon

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Angels Interested in Maddon

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Angels Fire Brad Ausmus

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Angels Fire Brad Ausmus

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Explaining Wild-Card Format, Divisional Series and More

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Explaining Wild-Card Format, Divisional Series and More

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    End-of-Year MLB Awards Picks ✍️

    Our final choices for the 2019 season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    End-of-Year MLB Awards Picks ✍️

    Our final choices for the 2019 season

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report