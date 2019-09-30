Astros' Carlos Correa Donates $10K to Family of Slain Houston Police Officer

Astros' Carlos Correa Donates $10K to Family of Slain Houston Police OfficerSeptember 30, 2019
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa supported the family of Sandeep Dhaliwal, a Houston police officer fatally shot during a routine traffic stop Friday afternoon, by visiting with them and donating $10,000 on Monday.
Mark Berman of Houston's Fox26 shared a video from the scene with comments from Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. In it, Correa explains he felt especially connected with Dhaliwal because the 42-year-old officer—the first Sikh deputy in the city—had helped citizens of Correa's native Puerto Rico in the devastating aftermath of 2017's Hurricane Maria:
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) w/Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea)who personally donated $10K to help the family of the late Harris County Deputy Sheriff Sandeep Dhaliwal who was killed Friday during a traffic stop.Ed says it’s 1st time he’s seen the family smile https://t.co/VmMhgxOKZL
Correa also tweeted about the day:
Carlos Correa @TeamCJCorrea
Thank you Sandeep for everything you did to help others here in Houston and Puerto Rico! Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 you’ll always be remembered! https://t.co/nulCccufeT
Dhaliwal had also gone above and beyond to help the Houston community after Hurricane Harvey. On Friday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office shared a video that showed how beloved Dhaliwal was throughout the community:
HCSOTexas @HCSOTexas
A Harris County resident sent us a video of fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. “He laughed and joked with all of us, and left a bright impression on my son who is deaf,” she said. Deputy Dhaliwal is an incredible loss not only to our HCSO family but to the entire community. https://t.co/EbsdFeeWXO
Dhaliwal's funeral will be held Wednesday with a Sikh religious ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time and a law enforcement ceremony at 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office announced Saturday, noting, "Public welcome at both, space permitting."
