Astros' Carlos Correa Donates $10K to Family of Slain Houston Police Officer

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa supported the family of Sandeep Dhaliwal, a Houston police officer fatally shot during a routine traffic stop Friday afternoon, by visiting with them and donating $10,000 on Monday.

Mark Berman of Houston's Fox26 shared a video from the scene with comments from Harris Country Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. In it, Correa explains he felt especially connected with Dhaliwal because the 42-year-old officer—the first Sikh deputy in the city—had helped citizens of Correa's native Puerto Rico in the devastating aftermath of 2017's Hurricane Maria:

Correa also tweeted about the day:

Dhaliwal had also gone above and beyond to help the Houston community after Hurricane Harvey. On Friday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office shared a video that showed how beloved Dhaliwal was throughout the community:

Dhaliwal's funeral will be held Wednesday with a Sikh religious ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. local time and a law enforcement ceremony at 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office announced Saturday, noting, "Public welcome at both, space permitting."