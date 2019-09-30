Report: Chargers' Melvin Ingram Likely to Miss 'Some Time' with Hamstring Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers will reportedly be without one of their defensive leaders for multiple games.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported pass-rusher Melvin Ingram will "miss some time with a hamstring injury, likely a couple weeks." The Chargers play the Denver Broncos in Week 5 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.

Ingram has been notably durable of late, playing all 16 games in each of the last four seasons.

The University of South Carolina product is a two-time Pro Bowler who tallied 36 sacks from 2015 through 2018 as one of the league's best pass-rushers. He posted one sack and 14 tackles in the first four games of this season, which the Chargers split.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, it still has Joey Bosa to anchor the pass rush while Ingram is sidelined. It can also turn toward Isaac Rochell and Uchenna Nwosu.

Still, the Chargers are just 18th in the league with nine sacks and have struggled to generate a consistent push up front in the first four games. Ingram's presence is critical beyond just his own individual numbers because he often draws double-teams and creates openings for Bosa and Co. to attack the quarterback.

It will be up to Bosa to fill that role while Ingram is sidelined.