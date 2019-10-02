What Every NBA Team Must See from Its Top Rookie in Camp

0 of 26

NBA training camp represents the first hands-on opportunity for head coaches to work with their rookies.

Coaches should have a plan for how to develop their young additions. For certain rookies, it may mean making adjustments to fit the team's system and roster.

We pinpointed what every NBA team will want to see from its top rookie as they prepare for their first NBA season. Each team's top rookie was decided by who it drafted first.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings don't have any rookies on guaranteed deals. Los Angeles Lakers second-round pick Talen Horton-Tucker will be limited by an injury during camp, while Orlando Magic rookie Chuma Okeke is recovering from a torn ACL, so both of them were left out here.