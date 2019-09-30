Rick Carlisle Wouldn't Trade Luka Doncic for Anybody; Compares Him to Larry Bird

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks obviously think very highly of Luka Doncic after winning Rookie of the Year last season.

"I wouldn’t trade Doncic for anybody," head coach Rick Carlisle said Monday, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Carlisle also compared Doncic to his former teammate, Larry Bird, with his ability to raise the level of his teammates.

"One of the things that makes him the most special is he has the ability when he steps on the floor to make the four other guys significantly better," the veteran coach said of Doncic, per Callie Caplan of the Dallas News.

The praise continued for the 20-year-old at Media Day.

"He's unusual. He's a very unique point guard," Carlisle added, per MacMahon. "We haven't seen a guy exactly like him ever in the NBA."

Doncic was the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NBA draft but proved to be a steal once play began after averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game during his first season.

The Slovenian first turned heads with Real Madrid in the EuroLeague, but made a quick transition to the NBA with an outstanding first year in the league. His effort also helped the Mavericks earn nine more wins than the previous season.

It's clear the Mavericks think this is just the start, rating him as one of the most valuable players in the league going into his second year.