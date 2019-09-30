Warriors' Klay Thompson Out at Least 55 Games with Knee Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson sits on the bench during practice for the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Game 3 of the NBA Finals is Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors will be without Klay Thompson through at least the All-Star break as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the NBA Finals, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

General manager Bob Myers noted Monday he could miss even more time:

This will keep the guard out for at least 55 games of the 82-game season.

The Warriors will likely remain conservative with the 29-year-old, who signed a five-year deal in the offseason worth $190 million.

Thompson said in August he doesn't expect to be back before the All-Star break.

"I've heard varying opinions about, especially medically, I don't want to rush it 'cause I want to play until I'm 38, 39, 40 years old," he told Cari Champion of ESPN. "That's my plan, especially because the way I can shoot the ball. I would love to see the floor this season. I don't know when that is."

As he recently noted to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, basketball players like Zach LaVine and Danilo Gallinari missed about a full year with the same injury, while Thompson was still a month away from even jogging.

Considering he didn't undergo surgery until July, this could keep him out for all of 2019-20.

It's clear Golden State will be without the five-time All-Star for at least most of the regular season, putting more pressure on Stephen Curry and the newly acquired D'Angelo Russell to help replace his production offensively.

Related

    WCS to Miss Training Camp

    Cauley-Stein suffered left foot strain in recent workout and will miss all of training camp

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    WCS to Miss Training Camp

    Cauley-Stein suffered left foot strain in recent workout and will miss all of training camp

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    BS Meter on the Biggest Preseason Rumors

    👋 CP3 not long for OKC? 👀 Wiz keeping Beal? 🔮 Will Fultz start for Magic?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    BS Meter on the Biggest Preseason Rumors

    👋 CP3 not long for OKC? 👀 Wiz keeping Beal? 🔮 Will Fultz start for Magic?

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NBA Team's Best Player ➡️

    From rising stars to obvious MVP candidates

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Every NBA Team's Best Player ➡️

    From rising stars to obvious MVP candidates

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Can LeBron and AD Both Make 1st-Team All-Defense?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can LeBron and AD Both Make 1st-Team All-Defense?

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report