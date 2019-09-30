Warriors' Klay Thompson Out at Least 55 Games with Knee Injury

Warriors' Klay Thompson Out at Least 55 Games with Knee InjurySeptember 30, 2019
The Golden State Warriors will be without Klay Thompson through at least the All-Star break as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in the NBA Finals, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
General manager Bob Myers noted Monday he could miss even more time:
John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson
#Warriors have ruled Klay Thompson our until at least the All-Star Break. Willie Cauley-Stein through October. https://t.co/VJEm9F1QA9
This will keep the guard out for at least 55 games of the 82-game season.
The Warriors will likely remain conservative with the 29-year-old, who signed a five-year deal in the offseason worth $190 million.
Thompson said in August he doesn't expect to be back before the All-Star break.
"I've heard varying opinions about, especially medically, I don't want to rush it 'cause I want to play until I'm 38, 39, 40 years old," he told Cari Champion of ESPN. "That's my plan, especially because the way I can shoot the ball. I would love to see the floor this season. I don't know when that is."
As he recently noted to Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, basketball players like Zach LaVine and Danilo Gallinari missed about a full year with the same injury, while Thompson was still a month away from even jogging.
Considering he didn't undergo surgery until July, this could keep him out for all of 2019-20.
It's clear Golden State will be without the five-time All-Star for at least most of the regular season, putting more pressure on Stephen Curry and the newly acquired D'Angelo Russell to help replace his production offensively.
WCS to Miss Training Camp
Cauley-Stein suffered left foot strain in recent workout and will miss all of training camp