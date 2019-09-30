Pelicans Media Day 2019: Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Top Interviews, Videos

Elsa/Getty Images

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the 2019-20 New Orleans Pelicans, who kicked things off with Media Day Monday.

There are several new faces on the roster, including top pick Zion Williamson and former Lakers Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, although general manager David Griffin made it clear whose team this was right off the bat:

Still, it's clear even the departure of Anthony Davis hasn't slowed the anticipation for the upcoming season:

Griffin also ensured fans that this squad will not be rebuilding despite having a young roster:

Williamson is obviously the biggest attraction on the roster after producing highlight after highlight during his lone season at Duke. Seemingly everyone around the organization had something to say about the rookie forward:

On the other hand, Alvin Gentry wanted to temper expectations around the rookie.

"He's not here to save our franchise," the head coach said, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN. "He's a part of what we're trying to build, something Griff calls sustainable winning. ... He's not here to put on a cape and save the franchise."

JJ Redick took a different approach, however, putting pressure on Williamson to keep his 13-year playoff streak alive.

"I said look, man. Don't f--k this up for me," Redick said of his first conversation with Zion, via Andrew Doak of WWLTV.

Williamson took his time to discuss his love for New Orleans:

His only complaint was about his likeness in NBA2K.

"He's a little slow, but that's OK," Zion joked, per Will Guillory of The Athletic.

Other new additions were encouraged by the roster going forward.

"I feel we have everything we need to go pretty far," Ball said, per The Bird Writes.

"Defensively we could be really good, but it starts with principals," Ingram added, per Pelican Debrief. "We have to be there for each other, trust each other, stay in front of our man, but really trust each other."

Media Day also provided some lighter moments from players like Jrue Holiday and Williamson:

There were also plenty of chances for fans to see new players in Pelicans uniforms for the first time:

Preseason games begin on Oct. 7 but there is already plenty of momentum building in New Orleans.