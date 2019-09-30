Pelicans Media Day 2019: Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Top Interviews, Videos

Pelicans Media Day 2019: Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Top Interviews, VideosSeptember 30, 2019
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the 2019-20 New Orleans Pelicans, who kicked things off with Media Day Monday.
There are several new faces on the roster, including top pick Zion Williamson and former Lakers Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart, although general manager David Griffin made it clear whose team this was right off the bat:
Amos Morale III @Amos_MoraleIII
Griffin jokes that it took the media several questions to ask about the Pelicans best player — Jrue Holiday
Still, it's clear even the departure of Anthony Davis hasn't slowed the anticipation for the upcoming season:
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Gentry is going into his fifth year as Pelicans' head coach and says he's never seen this much excitement from fans and people around the city until this year.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
David Griffin on 2019-20 #Pelicans: "Obviously we love the energy and excitement around the city. The vibe around this team - everyone can feel the positive energy around the players, coaches, our staff. It's an energy that's wholly unique in my basketball career."
Griffin also ensured fans that this squad will not be rebuilding despite having a young roster:
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
David Griffin is here to win from the jump. #WBD | #PelicansMediaDay https://t.co/MEgdkR86Ei
Williamson is obviously the biggest attraction on the roster after producing highlight after highlight during his lone season at Duke. Seemingly everyone around the organization had something to say about the rookie forward:
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jrue Holiday on Zion Williamson: "He's a mutant. You have mutants coming out of the woodwork (in basketball). Guys with 45-inch verticals dunking everything. His athletic ability is out of this world."
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Griffin: (Zion) is a genetic freak. He's touched by the hand of God to play the game. Also added that Zion's commitment to winning and the team is just as unique as his athleticism
Pelican Debrief @PelicanDebrief
Favors on Zion's physicality: "I mean when he steps on the court, he doesn't look like a rookie. He looks like a ten-year veteran already."
On the other hand, Alvin Gentry wanted to temper expectations around the rookie.
"He's not here to save our franchise," the head coach said, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN. "He's a part of what we're trying to build, something Griff calls sustainable winning. ... He's not here to put on a cape and save the franchise."
JJ Redick took a different approach, however, putting pressure on Williamson to keep his 13-year playoff streak alive.
"I said look, man. Don't f--k this up for me," Redick said of his first conversation with Zion, via Andrew Doak of WWLTV.
Williamson took his time to discuss his love for New Orleans:
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The spirit in the city of New Orleans is special to @ZionWilliamson ⚜️ https://t.co/hKW3QgQnv2
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
"It's a blessing to be here" - @Zionwilliamson https://t.co/Dbzz0Zjl6b
NBA TV @NBATV
.@Zionwilliamson talks with @steve21smith about embracing the city of New Orleans. Training Camp Tip-Off 2019 - LIVE Now on NBA TV! https://t.co/6xhlJMGm1K
His only complaint was about his likeness in NBA2K.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Zion grew up creating himself on 2K. He can’t believe he doesn’t have to anymore. “Man…I’m here.” (via @PelicansNBA) https://t.co/6BmhJKPSv9
"He's a little slow, but that's OK," Zion joked, per Will Guillory of The Athletic.
Other new additions were encouraged by the roster going forward.
"I feel we have everything we need to go pretty far," Ball said, per The Bird Writes.
"Defensively we could be really good, but it starts with principals," Ingram added, per Pelican Debrief. "We have to be there for each other, trust each other, stay in front of our man, but really trust each other."
Media Day also provided some lighter moments from players like Jrue Holiday and Williamson:
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
At year 11, @Jrue_Holiday11 is really feeling like a vet. https://t.co/Hp9DgrKphF
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JJ has kids. Zion's still feeling like one 😅 @DukeMBB | #PelicansMediaDay https://t.co/NPNEAB5H3M
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
"Who would you NOT want to be stuck in the wilderness with?" .@joshhart didn't have to think too long... @ZO2_ 😅 https://t.co/bm6hiy0pNp
There were also plenty of chances for fans to see new players in Pelicans uniforms for the first time:
NBA @NBA
All smiles at @PelicansNBA Media Day! 😄 @Zionwilliamson x @ZO2_ x @B_Ingram13 https://t.co/ymgOw5w5H3
Preseason games begin on Oct. 7 but there is already plenty of momentum building in New Orleans.
